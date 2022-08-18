"Everything is a medicine until it's a poison" - Luke Rockhold describes how using psychedelics has helped him in his training and growth as a fighter

Luke Rockhold has opened up about how utilizing psychedelics has helped him with his health, training, and evolution as a fighter. He last competed in July 2019 in a light heavyweight bout. Rockhold is currently on a two-fight losing streak.

The former UFC champion is set to return to middleweight against the division’s No. 6-ranked UFC fighter, Paulo Costa, at UFC 278 on August 20. At this week's UFC 278 media day, Rockhold explained how using psychedelics in appropriate amounts could truly benefit an individual’s health. Alluding to the benefits he’s himself experienced, Rockhold stated:

“Mushrooms expand your thought process. They open up new neural pathways in your brain. Alcohol shuts your brain down. It closes it. It puts holes in your f**king brain. [American rapper] Meek Mill put up a tweet a couple days ago. Read it. F**king, ‘I was happier. I was smarter.’ You know, it’s like, you’re late to the party, buddy.”

“Everything is a medicine until it’s a poison, too, of course. Everything can be abused and used in the wrong setting, in the rough, party atmosphere, all these things. But if you’re doing it right, and channeling, and giving yourself perspective in life – I mean, like, there’s the whole psychedelic community.”

MeekMill @MeekMill I took some strooms it made me more smart more happy and have more love in my heart … I was gone cold this shit like medicine ….. micro dose vibes … I don’t know if everybody brain structured for this .. but it’s some shit in these things lol I took some strooms it made me more smart more happy and have more love in my heart … I was gone cold this shit like medicine ….. micro dose vibes … I don’t know if everybody brain structured for this .. but it’s some shit in these things lol

On that note, the former Strikeforce and UFC middleweight champion referenced ‘The Timothy Leary Project’ and Stanislav Grof while expounding upon studies regarding psychedelic drugs.

Luke Rockhold took aim at "big pharma" and suggested that the world’s major pharmaceutical companies and governments mislead the common people. He insinuated that once big pharma corners the medicinal mushroom market, they’ll eventually sell mushroom-based medicines to the public on a large scale.

Furthermore, Rockhold explained that your body chemistry changes with age, adding that everyone’s body chemistry is different. He highlighted that you must try different things and find what suits you. Moreover, he reiterated that everything is medicine until it’s poison, thereby sending a message against substance abuse.

Watch Rockhold discuss the topic at 19:23 in the video below:

Luke Rockhold sends eerie warning to Paulo Costa ahead of UFC 278

Ahead of his highly-anticipated matchup against Paulo Costa, Luke Rockhold acknowledged the dangers the Brazilian KO artist poses and the ferocity he possesses. Regardless, Rockhold asserted that he’d have the advantage while striking at long range.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards

Paulo Costa vs Luke Rockhold

José Aldo vs Merab Dvalishvili This Saturday at #UFC278 !!Kamaru Usman vs Leon EdwardsPaulo Costa vs Luke RockholdJosé Aldo vs Merab Dvalishvili This Saturday at #UFC278!!🏆 Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards👊 Paulo Costa vs Luke Rockhold💥 José Aldo vs Merab Dvalishvili https://t.co/Le6ICXxMPD

Moreover, the veteran fighter sent an ominous message to Paulo Costa ahead of their UFC 278 showdown. He warned that he’ll annihilate ‘The Eraser’ on the ground. In an interview with Shak MMA, Luke Rockhold said:

“I believe I can out-strike him, I know I can out wrestle him, and I will kill him on the ground, there’s no chance there.”

Watch Rockhold’s full interview below:

