"It's a bit of a far-fetched thing" - Luke Rockhold details the "only way" Nate Diaz can beat Khamzat Chimaev

Luke Rockhold recently gave his take on the upcoming welterweight clash between Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev.

Two of the most prominent names in the game today, Diaz and Chimaev, will lock horns in the main event of UFC 279 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight will mark the end of Diaz's current contract with the UFC and the Stockton native is set to enter free agency.

During a recent interview, Luke Rockhold weighed in on the UFC 279 main event matchup. According to the former UFC middleweight champion, the younger Diaz brother needs to rely on his endurance to outlast Chimaev.

When asked his opinion on how Diaz can pull off an upset against Chimaev, Rockhold said:

"Outlast him. I mean, that's what Nate Diaz does best, right? He waits till the end, takes the punishment and tries to find an opening. You know, they are so relaxed, the boys [Diaz brothers]. That plays to their advantage in the later stages of their fight. And that's really the only way I see him winning this fight. "

He added:

"Chimaev is too solid. Too solid of a wrestler, too good of a base, too good of a boxer, too strong. It's a bit of a far-fetched thing for Nathan, but you never know. He must have taken it for a reason, he believes in himself. It's the last fight on his contract, so it's a dangerous fight to take. It's an interesting game he plays."

Luke Rockhold is set to return to the octagon after a three-year hiatus this weekend when he squares off against Paulo Costa in a high stakes middleweight clash at UFC 278. The duo are set to throw down in the co-main event of the upcoming pay-per-view, which will be underway in Salt Lake City.

Nate Diaz's coach reveals route to victory against Khamzat Chimaev

Nate Diaz's longtime coach Cesar Gracie believes his pupil can pull off an upset against Khamzat Chimaev.

The undefeated Chechen is a heavy favorite to win this fight, owing to his superior wrestling. Gracie believes that Diaz, a third-degree black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, has clear paths to victory himself.

Speaking to Submission Radio, he drew observations from Chimaev's fight against Gilbert Burns and expounded on his student's chances in the fight, saying:

“I think Nate has to bring him into deep water. Obviously, gotta be in shape to do that. Nate’s always in shape. Standing up, I give the edge to Nate. On the ground, I think Nate’s a better grappler. But you’re fighting a younger guy that’s strong. It’s definitely a tough fight, but there’s ways to win this fight.”

