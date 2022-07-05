Luke Rockhold explains why Robert Whittaker is a tougher opponent compared to Israel Adesanya

Luke Rockhold recently discussed why Robert Whittaker is a tougher fight for him than Israel Adedanya.

Rockhold is set to make a comeback to the UFC. The former middleweight king will clash with Paulo Costa at UFC 278 next month. Once considered one of the best middleweights on the planet, he is determined to prove a point upon his return.

Rockhold is also keen to test his skills against 'The Last Stylebender'. However, according to the former champion, 'The Reaper' is a tougher puzzle for him to solve due to the Australian's fighting style.

Here's what the 37-year-old said during an appearance on Submission Radio:

"For me, Israel's a lot easier. He has a lengthier body. He's easier to control. He;s not as much of a spark plug. Whittaker's got better wrestling defense. He is harder to track down around the cage. He springs in and out. On paper, he seems a little bit tougher for me."

Watch Luke Rockhold talk to Submission Radio:

Rockhold and Whittaker were scheduled to fight at UFC 221 for the middleweight title. However, the Aussie had to withdraw from the contest and Rockhold ended up facing Yoel Romero.

The AKA trainee hasn't competed in the 185-pound division since. Should he win against Costa upon his return, he may very well cross paths with Robert Whittaker once again. A triumphant return might also set Rockhold up for a potential title showdown against Israel Adesanya.

Can Luke Rockhold make another run for the UFC middleweight title?

Luke Rockhold is one of the most skilled fighters ever in the UFC middleweight division. However, he's suffered some brutal knockout losses in his past bouts.

That said, he remains a world-class fighter and a tremendous athlete. Still, heavy punchers have proved to be a problem for Rockhold in his last few fights, and he faces one of the hardest hitters in the division in Paulo Costa upon his return.

It's a risky proposition for Rockhold to go up against one of the top fighters in the division after a lengthy lay-off. However, with a win, he might reap bigger rewards for the greater risks as well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far