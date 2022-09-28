"He's not going to be able to play his game" - Former training partner Luke Rockhold believes Islam Makhachev's "man strength" will nullify Charles Oliveira's BJJ

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev are set to fight for the UFC lightweight title at UFC 280 in October. Former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold shared his thoughts on the highly anticipated fight.

Speaking on the Submission Radio podcast, the recently retired Luke Rockhold was asked for his thoughts on the upcoming vacant lightweight title bout. Rockhold predicted that Islam Makhachev's "man strength" will give him an advantage over Charles Oliveira, stating:

"Islam's a man. He's got man strength. He's got man control. When he gets on top, it's going to be different. Oliveira's not going to be able to play his game... he's going to lock him down and he's going to start to work his way up and he's going to smother him."

Rockhold did offer high praise for Oliveira, stating that the No.1-ranked lightweight is a demon with plenty of weapons. He would continue to praise Islam Makhachev, his American Kickboxing Academy teammate, however.

Rockhold shared how he sparred with the No.4-ranked lightweight to drive home the point that Makhachev is shockingly strong and sturdy.

Oliveira will be looking to reclaim the lightweight title after missing weight at UFC 274 and being stripped of the belt. Makhachev will be looking to become the lightweight champion in his first career title fight.

Watch Luke Rockhold discuss Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev below (starting at the 22:35 mark):

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev's historical fight

Charles Oliveira is currently on an eleven-fight win streak that dates back to 2017. Islam Makhachev is on a ten-fight win streak dating back to 2015. UFC 280 will mark the first time in UFC history that both fighters in a title fight will enter with a win streak of at least ten fights.

Oliveira and Makhachev have both dominated the lightweight division, putting them on a collision course. Both fighters possess skills on their feet and on the ground, leading many to believe that the main event fight of a stacked UFC 280 card will be an electric matchup.

While some have questioned the competition that Makhachev has faced leading up to his title shot, it is impossible to doubt his talent. Oliveira, on the other hand, has faced top level talent while displaying an elite all-around skill set.

No.5-ranked lightweight Michael Chandler believes that Islam Makhachev's lack of experience against the top of the division will give Charles Oliveira, his UFC 262 opponent, the advantage.

