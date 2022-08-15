"Champions start slow"- Luke Rockhold reveals gameplan for Paulo Costa fight

Luke Rockhold will be returning to the octagon next weekend against Paulo Costa, marking the end of a three-year hiatus. The former UFC middleweight champion recently revealed what his approach will be against 'Borrachinha'.

Referring to his friend and training partner Marlon Vera's recent win over Dominick Cruz, Rockhold noted that many had initially questioned 'Chito's slow start. However, the 37-year-old believes starting slow is a trait of champions.

Rockhold acknowledged that he has often tried to "impose his will" on his opponents early on, which has backfired on occasion in his career so far. The former UFC champion said in a recent interview with Helen Yee:

"Like last night, everyone's like, 'Oh, Chito's a slow starter, you know?' Champions start slow. Champions read, they assess and they attack. I've been on both sides of the fence where I've been that guy and just been uber confident in myself and just, 'I wanna see what you got. Give me what you got, I'm gonna take it and I'm gonna use it against you.' And then I've been on the other side, where I've been like, 'Oh I need to impose my will' and I've been doing it for the wrong reasons."

Discussing his gameplan for the Costa fight, Rockhold added:

"So, for me, just being myself, relaxing, finding my openings. I think this guy knows, you know? He's gotta come for me."

Watch Luke Rockhold's interview with Helen Yee below:

"I'm not gonna do anything else"- Luke Rockhold keen on getting title shot next

Luke Rockhold has been a part of the UFC since the company's takeover of Strikeforce in 2011. He went on a sensational run from 2008, all the way until 2015, culminating in a title win against Chris Weidman.

Rockhold's title reign was shortlived, ending with a first-round knockout loss to Michael Bisping in his first title defense. While he bounced back with a second-round finish over David Branch in his next fight, Rockhold dropped back-to-back bouts before taking a long hiatus.

However, the former UFC champ believes he is still one victory away from a middleweight title shot against Israel Adesanya. In fact, Rockhold is unwilling to settle for anything less than a gold bid if he defeats Paulo Costa at UFC 278.

Asked when he envisions himself fighting for the title, the 37-year-old told Helen Yee:

"Next... I'm not gonna do anything else. Cause if I don't get it, they don't get it."

