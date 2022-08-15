"Bo Nickal would get abused" - Luke Rockhold scoffs at NCAA wrestler's bold claim that he has better wrestling than entire UFC middleweight roster

Luke Rockhold isn't buying into Bo Nickal's claim of being a better wrestler than the entire UFC middleweight roster. During a recent interaction with The Schmo, Nickal apparently claimed he could outwrestle everyone in the 185lbs division. Rockhold doesn't think that's the case.

Although the former middleweight champion acknowledges Nickal as a promising up-and-comer in the world of combat sports, Rockhold claimed that the 26-year-old "would get abused" by accomplished wrestlers in the middleweight division if they scrap.

Rockhold himself is known for his grappling chops and believes his skillset is much superior to that of Nickal's. Speaking to The Schmo, Rockhold said:

"Bo Nickal would get abused, absolutely abused. It's different you know, it's different. Wrestling is, you know, you can go so far until you run into the likes of me but you know Bo, he's an incredible character, the kid looks good but he fought a f***ing bum so who the f**K knows but I know his accolades and I know his team. I wrestle with a lot of the guys from that cycle of learning and you know we'll see what the kid makes of it."

Nickal is currently 2-0 as a professional MMA fighter, having recently made an impressive octagon debut in Dana White's Contender Series 49. He defeated Zachary Borrego via submission in the first round. Nickal is yet to be signed by the UFC but the chances of that happening soon seem very likely. He happens to be a former three-time NCAA Division I national champion.

Luke Rockhold reveals whether he'll fight Paulo Costa if he misses weight

Returning to the octagon after three years, Luke Rockhold has a big challenge awaiting him inside the octagon this weekend. Rockhold will face former middleweight title contender Paulo Costa at UFC 278 on August 20. If he manages to beat Costa, Rockhold is likely to find himself in the title picture down the line.

Costa failed to make weight the middleweight limit in his last fight against Marvin Vettori. His weight issues left UFC president Dana White fuming, who at the time suggested that Costa should move up to the light heavyweight division. Given the Brazilian's recent struggles to make weight, Luke Rockhold has considered the possibility of the Brazilian missing weight again.

The former champion said he is willing to afford Costa a 5lbs relaxation if he fails to make 185lbs.

"I told him, you know? There needs to be a certain degree. He's got to make 190."

