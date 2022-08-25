"Put your f*cking ba**s on the line"- Luke Rockhold shares the harsh reality with younger fighters to help navigate their UFC career

Former Middleight champion Luke Rockhold recently retired following a memorable UFC 278 fight against Paulo Costa that won Fight of the Night. Leading up to the fight, Rockhold spent plenty of time calling out UFC President Dana White and the organization. With Rockhold now retired, he attempted to advise fighters on how to navigate the business side of the UFC.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Rockhold revealed the advice he would give to young fighters, stating (starting at the 2:06:54 mark):

When you have managers that work for the f**king UFC, they ain't going to stand up for you when you want that worth, when you want that f**king paycheck. When it really comes down to it, you don't want just your win, your show, get your f**king worth.

Rockhold continued by adding:

Don't f**king play the system because it's easy. Don't sign that last fight contract because it's easy. Hold out to the f**king end. Put your f**king ba**s on the line.

As a former champion and long-time veteran of the UFC, Luke Rockhold's advice should hold weight with younger fighters. As the promotion has grown bigger and bigger, we have seen many fighters, particularly those who are already established, enter financial disputes. Although disputes over money aren't a good look for the UFC, the promotion continues to thrive.

Watch Luke Rockhold's full appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Luke Rockhold's comments on fighter pay

Luke Rockhold spent much of the build-up prior to UFC 278 speaking out on fighter pay issues. He initially called out UFC President Dana White in a pre-fight interview on The MMA Hour. Rockhold doubled down on his comments at his UFC 278 media day press conference, which the UFC failed to upload.

Rockhold, who Chael Sonnen recently gave the highest praise to, made these comments knowing that he was on his way out. Seeing fighters speak their minds is impressive, but for younger fighters, there is a lot more at stake, as it could potentially harm or even ruin their careers. It is far easier for an established fighter and former champion to speak his mind than a guy just starting out who is easily replaceable.

Rockhold retired following his UFC 278 loss to Paulo Costa. He joins a long list of fighters that have walked away from mixed martial arts this summer.

Luke Rockhold was full of emotions as he announced his retirement after "I gave it my all ... I'm f---ing old."Luke Rockhold was full of emotions as he announced his retirement after #UFC278 "I gave it my all ... I'm f---ing old." Luke Rockhold was full of emotions as he announced his retirement after #UFC278 https://t.co/QsJvGcH2sB

Full story: Former Bellator champ and UFC title challenger Rory MacDonald confirms he's retired from MMA.Full story: bit.ly/3SPg6fz Former Bellator champ and UFC title challenger Rory MacDonald confirms he's retired from MMA. 🙏Full story: bit.ly/3SPg6fz https://t.co/bwCDs2Ke0M Rory MacDonald joins Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Zabit Magomedsharipov, Donald Cerrone, James Krause, Uriah Hall, Nina Nunes, Jessica Eye, Eddie Wineland as some of the names to recently retire – and that's just this summer. twitter.com/MMAJunkie/stat… Rory MacDonald joins Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Zabit Magomedsharipov, Donald Cerrone, James Krause, Uriah Hall, Nina Nunes, Jessica Eye, Eddie Wineland as some of the names to recently retire – and that's just this summer. twitter.com/MMAJunkie/stat…

As his appearance on The MMA Hour shows, even in retirement, Luke Rockhold will continue to take a stand for fighters.

