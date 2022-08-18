"Come on, Dana, shut up" - Luke Rockhold calls out Dana White for comments regarding fighter pay and following "Conor McGregor" model 

Luke Rockhold is a former UFC middleweight champion who has been signed to the promotion for nearly ten years. Rockhold has not fought in over three years and is now set to make his return at UFC 278. The 37-year-old recently called out UFC President Dana White on how fighters are paid.

Rockhold will take on Paulo Costa, the No.6-ranked middleweight, at UFC 278 in his first fight in over three years. The former champion has stated that he has overcome his injuries, while Costa believes that Rockhold is unfortunate to catch him at the wrong time.

While speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Rockhold was asked about fighter pay. Interestingly, the AKA product didn't hold back, stating (starting at the 3:40:50 mark):

"We're putting our lives on the line. These guys are out there trying to act like they're doing the best for us. It's like the business has changed man. There's been growth, and Dana White's out there trying to follow the Conor McGregor model."

Rockhold elaborated on his previous assertion that White is prioritizing the NELK Boys over his fighters, stating that White is:

"Putting his things, and giving like more to degenerate lifestyle kids. What'd he give to that kid? Somebody told me he gifted that kid, Full Send kid, a quarter million dollars for no reason, and he's out there saying - and I've heard it too - but people keep bringing it to my attention, that we get what we deserve. Come on, Dana, shut up."

Watch Luke Rockhold's full appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Could Luke Rockhold face punishment for his comments?

Luke Rockhold isn't the first person to call out Dana White over how fighters are paid. However, Rockhold's comments could end up backfiring, according to former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub, who believes that the UFC will punish him for his criticism.

Schaub stated that, even with a three-second knockout of Paulo Costa at UFC 278, the UFC will make Rockhold go "through the fire" for a potential title shot. Potential punishment from the UFC has not deterred Rockhold from speaking his mind, however. While some fighters may not feel underpaid, many fighters are ready to leave the UFC after developing a fanbase.

Rockhold elaborated further on his comments at his UFC 278 media interaction. He even alluded to the potential punishment, adding that other fighters are afraid to express themselves because they want to receive a title shot, noting that he's already been a UFC champion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew