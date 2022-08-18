"Unfortunately, Luke Rockhold has really bad luck"- Paulo Costa reveals the advantage he has going into the fight against Luke Rockhold

Paulo Costa recently gave his take on his upcoming fight against Luke Rockhold.

'Borrachinha' will take on Luke Rockhold in a high-profile middleweight matchup at the co-main event of UFC 278. The event is scheduled for August 20 at the Vivint Arena in Utah. The Brazilian will look to revive himself from his two-fight losing streak in the division and move one step closer to a title shot.

In a recent episode of UFC 278 Embedded, Costa seemed prepared to take on the former middleweight champ at UFC 278. 'Borrachinha' claimed that Rockhold was in for a surprise as he is now much lighter and in his "best physical shape ever".

Expressing his views on the matchup, the Brazilian fighter said:

"I am feeling faster. Much faster than before. It's normal because I am lighter...Unfortunately, Luke Rockhold has really bad luck. He saw me chubby and thought, "I will fight this Chubby Paulo. He is not focused anymore." He got me in my best physical shape ever."

You can check out the full episode of the UFC 278 Embedded: Vlog series below:

Paulo Costa talks about his weight cut ahead of bout against Luke Rockhold at UFC 278

During the second episode of UFC 278 Embedded, Paulo Costa discussed his weight cut since his last fight against Marvin Vettori at UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori. The Brazilian explained how his methodology in training has helped him lose weight for his upcoming fight against Rockhold.

The 31-year-old middleweight said:

"I have never arrived to fight week as light as I am now. With good lean muscle mass. I used to arrive weakened. This time, maybe because of my methodology, the way I've been training, moving nonstop, helped me to lose weight."

You can check out the episode of the UFC Embedded: Vlog Series below:

Costa losing weight is surely good news for his fans.

During his last fight against Marvin Vettori, 'Borrachinha' turned up considerably overweight on fight week. The fight was shifted from a middleweight fight to a catchweight fight, and then altered again to a light heavyweight fight.

Paulo Costa has surely put in a lot of hard work and has even claimed that he is in his best shape ever.

