I don't need validation from Dana White - Luke Rockhold slams new MMA fans for dismissing Bellator and Strikeforce fighters like himself and Michael Chandler

Luke Rockhold believes his resume speaks for himself and that he doesn't have anything to prove to new MMA fans.

The former UFC middleweight champion said that fans who have taken a recent liking to the sport often disregard the achievements of fighters competing in banners outside of the UFC.

Rockhold went on a nine-fight undefeated streak during his stint at Strikeforce and even won the middleweight championship title. He also pointed out that Michael Chandler, a former Bellator lightweight champion, wasn't highly rated among new fans before signing with the MMA leader.

JReal @BloodyCanvasJon



#Strikeforce #UFC

Luke Rockhold finished Paul Bradley in the first round 10 years ago today in Strikeforce. It was Rockhold’s sixth straight first round finish. Luke Rockhold finished Paul Bradley in the first round 10 years ago today in Strikeforce. It was Rockhold’s sixth straight first round finish.#Strikeforce #UFC https://t.co/sJ9vi2ZtmB

According to Rockhold, new fans are somewhat influenced by UFC president Dana White's disregard for other promotions and don't consider fighters competing in such organizations as elite. The 37-year-old said that neither he nor other fighters require validation from White to prove their credentials.

During an interview with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, he said:

"Fans and people that are fairly new to the game and don't understand the history of the fight game and go with what the UFC and what Dana tells you is the truth of fighting... Just because Dana says you're in the hall of fame doesn't mean you're in the hall of fame. I mean, Dana doesn't dictate who's who."

Rockhold added:

"There's guys in Bellator that are killers, look at Michael Chandler... No one wants to credit his past, no one wants to credit my past... I stormed through the whole division, I took the title, I was the best in Strikeforce... I'm confident with who I am, I don't need to be put into place by Dana."

Watch the full interview below:

Luke Rockhold reveals gameplan for upcoming fight with Paulo Costa

Making a comeback after three years, Luke Rockhold is set to take on Paulo Costa in a middleweight clash at UFC 277 on July 30.

Although he's wary of Costa's knockout prowess, Rockhold believes that he'll be able to impose his wrestling game during the fight and dominate the Brazilian on the ground.

Luke Rockhold claimed that Costa won't be able to stop his takedown attempts throughout the fight and once the contest gets to the ground, he won't let the prolific striker get back to his feet.

Also confident about his stand-up game, Rockhold said that he plans on throwing knees and kicks during the fight to deter Costa from charging towards him:

"If he slips, if he falls, if I've taken him down, there's no way in hell he's ever going to get back up. It's going to be over quick and so he has to know that in the back of his head when he comes in and charging, you know, I'm going to blast him. I'm going to throw knees, I'm going to throw kicks, I'm going to throw shots, I'm going to counter him but if he slips, if he falls, if I take him down, if I get under him, you're done, it's over."

We'll see if Luke Rockhold can execute his plan when he shares the octagon with Paulo Costa at UFC 277.

