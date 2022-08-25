"Some people are the dirtiest" - Luke Rockhold supports USADA testing Paulo Costa right before his weigh-ins, compares Brazilian to Yoel Romero

Luke Rockhold saw no problem with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) performing a surprise drug test on Paulo Costa mere hours before the UFC 278 weigh-ins.

Last week Costa cried foul after USADA paid him a visit a few hours before he was set to weigh in for his co-main event clash against Rockhold. He then lashed out during the weigh-ins, saying "f*** USADA" after he took to the scales.

See Paulo Costa's tweet below:

Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) @BorrachinhaMMA Fuck the the boss on Usada who sent their agents this morning at my sleep room 6 am to take my blood out!!! I was cutting weight very dehydrated and they wants took my blood ! Fuck those guys!!! I never been caught by usada test I don’t need this fuck shit Fuck the the boss on Usada who sent their agents this morning at my sleep room 6 am to take my blood out!!! I was cutting weight very dehydrated and they wants took my blood ! Fuck those guys!!! I never been caught by usada test I don’t need this fuck shit https://t.co/dtFJQ61ezW

However, Rockhold is of the opinion that USADA should continue with their surprise visits to keep "cheaters" on their toes. During an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the former UFC middleweight champ said:

"I think it's good to do, you know what I mean? There's too many f***ing cheaters out there that are using stuff on the day of the fight. You know what I mean, you got to put these guys on edge. Guys like Yoel Romero, [who are] not taking piss test until hours after my fight."

Check out Luke Rockhold's full interview below:

Rockhold, of course, is one of the most outspoken fighters on the UFC roster. With that in mind, it's no surprise that he had no problem putting his former opponent Yoel Romero on blast, whom he suspects of engaging in foul play:

"You know, I've had so many massage therapists who have worked with Yoel and have worked with me. [They] can see all the f***ing injection points all over his arms and his legs. We all know who the f***ing cheaters are in the world."

Paulo Costa reacts to Luke Rockhold's blood-smearing tactic

One of the most bizarre moments of UFC 278 came when Luke Rockhold decided to smear his own blood over Paulo Costa's face.

Watch the video below:

SPORTbible @sportbible Luke Rockhold smeared his blood all over Paulo Costa’s face… Luke Rockhold smeared his blood all over Paulo Costa’s face… 😳 https://t.co/9lmAENQACE

According to Rockhold, the move was his last form of saying "f*** you" to his opponent as the fight winded down. After the fight, Costa revealed that he initially didn't understand what was happening, but was disgusted upon viewing the replay:

"Now, when I saw [the replay], it’s very disgusting. It’s a weird moment. I saw the moment when Romero kissed him after beating him, as well. I was like, ‘This is the weirdest moment that I have ever seen.’ But this beats that moment."

Watch Paulo Costa's press conference below:

