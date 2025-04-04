Lyndon Knowles hopes to have his special moment in Lumpinee Stadium like Jonathan Haggerty: “It’s all I want to do”

Lyndon Knowles is excited to return to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, not to accompany Jonathan or Freddie Haggerty, but for his highly anticipated ONE Championship debut.

This Friday, April 4, the 38-year-old Brit will step into the main event spotlight at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video. There, Knowles will challenge two-sport titleholder Roman Kryklia for the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship.

While it won't be Knowles' first time inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, the 20-year veteran of the sport recognizes the magnitude of the situation and what it would mean to win 26 pounds of gold in the Madison Square Garden of the East.

“Of course I’m excited to return to that stadium," Knowles told ONE. "I cherish it. I hold a lot of memories there. And the chance to hold the ONE world title is massive to me. It’s all I want to do."

As a three-time WBC Muay Thai champion, Knowles already knows a thing or two about winning gold in the 'art of eight limbs.'

However, the Brit has never faced as tough as the one that lies ahead of him at ONE Fight Night 30.

Lyndon Knowles is coming for Roman Kryklia's crown

Through six appearances with the promotion, nobody has come close to handing Roman Kryklia a loss.

The Ukrainian powerhouse has dismantled everyone that the promotion has put in front of him, capturing both the ONE heavyweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles in the process.

Taking out Kryklia will be an especially tall order for Lyndon Knowles in his ONE debut, but he wouldn't have it any other way.

"I don’t think I’d want this any other way, to be honest," Knowles continued. "Why have it any other way? I’m turning up in new territory, and what better way to make yourself known than to go after the biggest guy in the yard? All the lights will be on me. All the eyes, too. It’s the main event. I’m here to take his crown."

ONE Fight Night 30 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, April 4.

