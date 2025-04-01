Lyndon Knowles plans to replicate Jonathan Haggerty’s iconic KO in ONE debut at Lumpinee: “Kind of poetic justice”

Lyndon Knowles is confident he can emulate what his close friend Jonathan Haggerty did when he makes his ONE Championship debut on Friday.

The British slugger will face off against Roman Kryklia for the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 30 at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Knowles recalled Haggerty's iconic knockout finish of the legendary Nong-O Hama to claim the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 9.

"Having been there, I’ve kinda seen it all before. The media asking how he will do it, and they’ll ask how I will do it. I know this. So I think it’s going to be some kind of poetic justice when I do make it happen," said Lyndon Knowles.

Although Knowles would be making his promotional debut later this week, he's no stranger to ONE Championship and its influence in Bangkok.

Knowles has been helping Haggerty, and to some extent the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion's younger brother Freddie, in his matches.

This time, however, it would be the 38-year-old's turn to take center stage in Bangkok against the towering Kryklia.

The 6-foot-7 knockout machine is a perfect 6-0 in ONE Championship, 50-7 overall, and holds the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai world titles.

Kryklia's astonishing blend of size, length, power, and speed makes him one of the toughest fighters in the world, and no man has yet to solve his puzzle in ONE Championship.

ONE Fight Night 30 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Lyndon Knowles details his friendship with the Haggerty brothers Jonathan and Freddie

Safe to say that Lyndon Knowles is the unofficial big brother of the Haggerty bunch.

Knowles has known Jonathan and Freddie Haggerty almost his entire life, and he detailed how they often have fun at each other's expense in the gym.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Knowles said:

"I think we all just have fun with each other. We all got a good relationship, we all take the mickey out of each other, no one gets upset. We just have a great time."

Watch Knowles' entire interview below:

