Mackenzie Dern reacts to Justin Gaethje's staggering 14 bonuses in 14 fights post-Rafael Fiziev win at UFC 313

Justin Gaethje kept his incredible UFC performance bonus record intact with a unanimous decision victory over Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313. The staggering stat caught the attention of strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern.

Following Gaethje's victory, ESPN MMA shared a post on social media highlighting 'The Highlight's' unique achievement of netting 14 bonuses in 14 fights. Interestingly, they used a snap from the casino scene in the Hangover 2 movie with Bradley Cooper in the background. Zach Galifianakis head was cropped out for Gaethje's.

Impressed by the former interim lightweight champion's accomplishment, Mackenzie Dern commented:

"14 bonuses in 14 fights (shocked and clapping emojis)".

Mackenzie Dern has seven post-fight bonuses. Only Jessica Andrade has more than the 31-year-old Brazilian in the UFC's women's divisions.

Screenshot of comment [Image Source - espnmma on Instagram]

For the fight at UFC 313, Gaethje and Fiziev won the Fight of the Night bonus. Incidentally, their first fight at UFC 286, which ended in a majority decision favoring Gaethje, also won the same bonus.

Despite a 100 percent bonus rate, Gaethje didn't win one in the fights against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira. However, he won two bonuses each for his promotional debut against Michael Johnson and interim title fight against Tony Ferguson.

Justin Gaethje shares thoughts about his fight at UFC 313

Justin Gaethje was originally scheduled for a co-main event against Dan Hooker at UFC 313. Unfortunately, Hooker injured his hand during training and Rafael Fiziev stepped in on short notice.

Fiziev had not fought in some time, having injured his knee in the fight against Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Vegas 79 in 2023.

After his unanimous decision victory, Gaethje shared his thoughts about the fight in an interview with UFC.com's Maddyn Johnstone-Thomas. The 36-year-old said:

"It was an exciting fight, like always. But yeah, it feels amazing. I've worked so hard for this. Coming off a loss like that, you know, I had to really dig down, dig deep, and I'm glad that I did. I expected nothing less from myself, but I'm glad I did it." [0:10]

When asked about potentially challenging Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title, Gaethje said:

"I mean, I went in there, I did what I had to do, and we'll see. You know, I got the best coach, the best manager in the world, and we'll see what happens." [2:36]

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments about the fight below:

