Mackenzie Dern responds to fan's "Santos got kicked out the picture" comment after confirming relationship with MMA fighter

Mackenzie Dern responded to a fan who commented on her former romantic partner.

The UFC strawweight posted a photo with her boyfriend Antonio Trócoli for Valentine's Day with many fans bringing up how quickly they thought she moved on from her last relationship. Some even pointedly mentioned her estranged ex-husband Wesley Santos in the comments.

This came up from IG user @31.rocky86:

"Santos got kicked out the picture 🤷🏻‍♂️"

To that, @mackenziedern responded by writing,

"@31.rocky86 Back in 2022"

Check out Mackenzie Dern's 2024 Valentine's Day IG post gone awry below

Mackenzie Dern and what happened with her ex-husband

Wesley Santos is a professional surfer who began his journey in the sport in 2011. Santos and Dern got engaged in 2019 and had a child together but trouble seemingly abounded in their time together.

The 30-year-old engaged in a legal battle with Santos that resulted in a highly public divorce. One that was laden with abuse claims and various allegations that Dern addressed leading into her Angela Hill fight that went down at UFC Vegas 73.

The Arizona native intimated physical abuse from Santos and fear of defending herself, which could lead to potentially losing custody of their daughter Moa.

Santos has put out a statement where he adamantly denied these abuse allegations and decried Dern for making the case such a public matter.

The surfer claimed the complete opposite actually, stating it was Dern who in fact physically abused him. Santos even went as far as to say Dern abused their daughter, which the 115-pounder adamantly denied.

It seemed like Santos and Dern had several ups and downs with a consistent desire to make it work. The situation escalated to where police intervention transpired and now they are apart.

They have joint custody of their daughter with Dern being designated as the primary earner. Santos reportedly had his legal fees paid by Mackenzie Dern and garnered a monthly allowance for child and spousal support thereafter. Santos could be seen in the background of post-fight in-octagon interviews that Dern has done in the past.