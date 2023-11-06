Who was Mackenzie Dern's ex-husband and what happened between them? Revisiting the public divorce plagued with domestic violence allegations

UFC strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern was entangled in a complex legal battle marked by a trail of allegations, abuse claims, and a highly publicized divorce with her estranged husband, Wesley Santos, just before her fight against Angela Hill at UFC Vegas 73.

Wesley Santos is a professional surfer who embarked on his surfing career in 2011. Some of his notable appearances include the SLO CAL Open in Pismo Beach, the Surfest Beach Newcastle Pro, and the renowned Vissla Central Pro.

The turbulent relationship between Mackenzie Dern and Santos had been teetering on the edge for some time, despite both parties' efforts to make it work. Dern accused Santos of physical abuse and opened up about the distressing situation, highlighting her inability to defend herself due to the fear of legal repercussions and the risk of losing custody of her daughter, Moa.

Speaking in an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Mackenzie Dern spoke candidly about her efforts to maintain the family unit but explained how the situation escalated to the point where the police had to intervene. Their daughter had been exposed to a volatile environment, something no parent would want for their child. Dern stated:

“I stayed in my relationship because I believed in the family, and I believe that that’s what God wanted and stuff. But there’s a certain point where you try, try, and try, and things don’t change, and it just keeps getting worse and worse. And then, like I was saying, I wasn’t even able to defend myself. ... Like, police were getting called to the house. It was just getting out of control, and going through that in front of your daughter, you don’t want your daughter to witness that.”

Mackenzie Dern and Wesley Santos had an ugly public divorce

Responding to Mackenzie Dern's accusations of abuse, Wesley Santos released a statement vehemently denying the allegations and expressed his disappointment in Dern's decision to discuss their ongoing divorce publicly. He stated, "Mackenzie's statements are false and defamatory," emphasizing his commitment to address the matter only after the legal proceedings conclude.

The divorce proceedings revealed a series of accusations from both sides, including claims of physical and emotional abuse, custody disputes, and financial improprieties. Dern accused Santos of mistreating her two dogs and withholding access to her Brazilian bank account. She also alleged misuse of her credit card and a forged lease renewal for a shared apartment.

On the other hand, Santos claimed that Dern physically assaulted him, providing photographic evidence of a bloody nose he alleged she had caused during an altercation in a restaurant parking lot. He also accused Dern of mistreating their daughter, a charge that she denied.

The court's decision was a mixed one, with neither Dern nor Santos receiving clear vindication regarding their respective allegations. The court granted joint custody of their daughter, Moa, with Dern designated as the primary earner. As a result, the court ordered Dern to pay Santos $10,000 for his legal fees and an additional monthly allowance of $4,006 for spousal and child support.

