Mackenzie Dern shows off ripped physique as she prepares for huge UFC 321 title bout

Mackenzie Dern recently showcased her physique as she prepares for her upcoming championship bout at UFC 321 on Oct. 25. She is set to face Virna Jandiroba for the women's strawweight title.

For context, Zhang Weili, the former women's strawweight champion, decided to vacate her title and move up to the UFC flyweight division. As a result, Dern has been given her first opportunity to become a UFC champion, competing against Jandiroba, who is on a five-fight winning streak.

In preparation for the match, Dern is seemingly not leaving any stone unturned. She recently shared a video of her physique on her Instagram Story.

Check out the screenshots of Mackenzie Dern's video below:

Mackenzie Dern's physique. [Screenshots courtesy: @mackenziedern on Instagram]

Mackenzie Dern is confident about defeating Virna Jandiroba at UFC 321

Mackenzie Dern's upcoming clash against Virna Jandiroba is a rematch between them. Their first encounter took place in December 2020 at UFC 256, where Dern won by unanimous decision.

In a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Dern expressed her confidence in defeating Jandiroba once again, saying:

"There's no doubt in my mind that I can't do it. I know I can do it because it's been done before. So the only question is if I can do it again, and can I [be] better focused on me getting better [for the rematch]? I know, for sure, she's going to bring new stuff... So I've just got to be prepared for that and fighting basically a different Virna [Jandiroba], although we both know our strengths are grappling, but we're both totally different fighters."

She added:

"I watched my fight with her last time, and I was like, 'Man, I was so petite.' I didn't really have any muscle. I was just kind of very girly-girl, and I'm way more athletic now and just able to grow the muscle and get a way more mature, athletic body to fight for the championship now." [11:52 of the video]

