Magomed Akaev offers respect for fellow Russian Ibragim Dauev, but says he’s "faced tougher opponents before"

Russian newcomer Magomed Akaev has nothing but respect for his countryman and fellow undefeated fighter Ibragim Dauev.

With that said, Akaev believes he's faced tougher competition than Dauev ahead of their highly anticipated clash at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video. Speaking to ONE Championship ahead of his promotional debut on Friday, June 6, Akaev said:

“I think it’s a solid matchup, but I’ve faced tougher opponents before".

Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Akaev will look to extend his 10-0 unbeaten streak against Dauev.

Boasting a 9-1 record, the 24-year-old Dauev will have one advantage over Akaev at ONE Fight Night 32—he's already competed on martial arts' biggest global stage.

Dauev introduced himself to ONE fans in January, earning a dominant decision victory over Mark Abelardo at ONE Fight Night 18. With a win over Akaev, he'll not only take his opponent's 'O,' but he'll also inch himself closer to a future ONE world title opportunity.

Magomed Akaev looking to make a big first impression at ONE Fight Night 32

On the regional scene in Russia, Magomed Akaev is known for his highlight-reel finishes, knocking out 50 percent of his opponents. He'll look to improve upon that percentage and make a big first impression with ONE Championship fans.

Akaev said:

“I always want the finish. Whether it’s a KO or a submission, that’s what stays in the record books. Fans love finishes, and they’re good for your portfolio, too.”

Will Akaev add the biggest win of his combat sports career to his portfolio, or will Ibragim Dauev spoil his countryman's big promotional premiere?

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com on Friday, June 6.

