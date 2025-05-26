Magomed Akaev vows to take advantage of Ibragim Dauev’s glaring flaw at ONE Fight Night 32: "That might be the key"

Magomed Akaev believes he's identified a flaw in Ibragim Dauev's game, and he's ready to exploit it come Friday, June 6.

Ad

Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium, ONE Fight Night 32 will play host to a battle of unbeaten as the 10-0 Akaev makes his promotional debut in a featherweight MMA joust against the 9-1 Akaev in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ad

Trending

Looking ahead to his highly anticipated debut, Akaev has already done the homework and believes he's found a flaw that could lead him to a big win in his promotional premiere. In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Akaev said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“He [Dauev] gets carried away with striking and gives up positions. I’ve noticed he even gives up his back. That might be the key.”

Ad

Akaev goes into his ONE debut with a 60% finish rate, including five wins by way of knockout and one submission. He'll look to improve upon that percentage inside the Mecca of Muay Thai next week.

Magomed Akaev excited to compete on a global stage for the first time in his career

Though he'll be competing outside of his native Russia for the first time, Magomed Akaev finds himself tasked with taking out another undefeated Dagestani standout.

Ad

However, regardless of his opponent, Akaev knows that opportunities to compete on martial arts' biggest global stage don't come every day, and he plans on seizing the moment.

Akaev added:

"[A win] would mean a lot. It’s my first international fight, and even though we're both from Russia, competing abroad in a top promotion like ONE is a major step forward."

Ad

Who comes out when two undefeated Russian prospects put their respective O's on the line in The Land of Smiles?

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com on Friday, June 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Craig Pekios Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.



Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.