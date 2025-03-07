Magomed Ankalaev comes clean about his X handle, revealing the long-suspected author of many of his infamous posts

Magomed Ankalaev has not competed since last October when he defeated Aleksandar Rakic via unanimous decision at UFC 308. He is set to make his return to the octagon this weekend as he challenges Alex Pereira for the light heavyweight title at UFC 313.

Ankalaev recently revealed who is behind his X posts. When speaking to Nina-Marie Daniele on her YouTube channel, the No.1-ranked light heavyweight was asked if he had an account on the platform. He responded:

"Yes. You want to know who writes on my Twitter account? Is that it? Together with Ali [Abdelaziz]. We do it together with Ali, my manager... On Twitter, we mostly respond, right? It's not like we're crossing some lines or we're like mean to somebody. Specifically, what we do is we respond and we respond in a certain way... We discuss and depending on what we talk about, that's what the answer goes in."

Check out Magomed Ankalaev's comments below (starting at the 2:28 mark):

Ali Abdelaziz has long faced accusations of sharing posts for his fighters, particularly due to multiple instances where he has posted comments from their perspectives on his own account.

Magomed Ankalaev believes the UFC has protected Alex Pereira

Magomed Ankalaev has long awaited the opportunity to challenge Alex Pereira for the light heavyweight title and will finally get that opportunity this weekend. The No.1-ranked light heavyweight recently sat down with Ag. Fight and suggested that the UFC has been protecting his opponent, claiming that will not be the case if he captures the belt:

"I think what I would bring if I get to be the champion is that the UFC would get a champ that doesn't need to be protected. It's going to be somebody that's not going to pick his opponent. It's going to be somebody who's going to be accepting all the fights, all the opponents, anywhere, any place, any time."

Check out Magomed Ankalaev's comments below:

Ankalaev added that he is unsure if Pereira is specifically picking his opponents, but he believes the UFC chooses matchups that are in his favor.

Ankalaev previously accused 'Poatan' of avoiding opponents that are tougher stylistic tests. The No.1-ranked light heavyweight has shared that he plans to challenge the champion's wrestling abilities.

