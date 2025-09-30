  • home icon
  • Magomed Ankalaev earns big praise from Khabib Nurmagomedov as one of Russia’s all-time greats ahead of Alex Pereira clash at UFC 320

Magomed Ankalaev earns big praise from Khabib Nurmagomedov as one of Russia's all-time greats ahead of Alex Pereira clash at UFC 320

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Sep 30, 2025 02:06 GMT
Khabib Nurmagomeov (left) praises Magomed Ankalaev (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]
Khabib Nurmagomeov (left) praises Magomed Ankalaev (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]

Receiving praise from Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the highest forms of recognition in the MMA context, and Magomed Ankalaev has just earned that distinction ahead of his first title defense. The UFC light heavyweight champion will face Alex Pereira at UFC 320, and the endorsement from Nurmagomedov places Ankalaev firmly in the conversation as one of Russia’s elite fighters.

Ankalaev captured the vacant belt earlier this year against Pereira with disciplined striking and clinch work. Now, with his first defense on the horizon, the Dagestani standout wants to squash the narratives that Pereira wasn't at his best at UFC 313.

Nurmagomedov praised Ankalaev at the UFC 320 Countdown episode, stating:

“He is one of the best to ever do it in Russia, already, and he keeps improving himself and keeps climbing on top to be the best to ever do it. I really believe he has the skills [to become the best Russian fighter ever]."
Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below:

As for the upcoming fight, things are heating up between Pereira and Ankalaev in the lead-up to the clash. Ankalaev accused 'Poatan' of greasing in their first fight, which hampered grappling exchanges. Pereira, meanwhile, accused his rival of "ducking" him at the UFC Performance Institute and promised a better performance on fight night.

When Khabib Nurmagomedov congratulated Magomed Ankalaev after UFC 313 title win

Magomed Ankalaev claiming the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 313 marked a significant moment for Russian mixed martial arts. Ankalaev outpointed Alex Pereira across five rounds, earning unanimous decision scores of 49–46 and 48–47 twice.

Ankalaev’s disciplined striking and defensive composure proved decisive, as he nullified Pereira’s attempts to control the fight. His success continued a strong run for Russian fighters at the highest level.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, one of the country’s most decorated fighters, congratulated him after the contest. He took to X and wrote:

"Congratulations, brother @AnkalaevM. You made history. It was [an] amazing performance against a very tough opponent."

For Ankalaev, the acknowledgement meant more than praise from a peer. He has often spoken of Nurmagomedov as “on another level” when it comes to training discipline. The UFC light heavyweight champion credits observing that work ethic, particularly after his only UFC loss, as a turning point that pushed him to raise his standards.

Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

