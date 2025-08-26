Magomed Ankalaev game to take on Khamzat Chimaev at light heavyweight: "If he moves up, he moves up. No problem"

Magomed Ankalaev recently offered his thoughts on a potential superfight with Khamzat Chimaev at light heavyweight, claiming he would welcome the newly crowned 185-pound champion with open arms.Prior to his middleweight title fight against then-champion Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 earlier this month, Chimaev expressed his desire to move up and compete for the 205-pound belt. The Chechen-born fighter displayed his wrestling prowess and dethroned du Plessis via unanimous decision.Now, it doesn't seem like other top contenders can threaten Chimaev's dominance, which might force him to take on a new challenge in Ankalaev, who is also very skilled in the wrestling department. Championship Rounds recently took to X and shared a clip of the 33-year-old's interview with Sport24Ru. The Russian expressed confidence in his chances against Chimaev, who is aiming to fight for a second belt in the future:''I’m still in this division. If someone wants to move up and test my weight class, I always say ‘Welcome’. If [Chimaev] moves up, he moves up. No problem.''Check out Magomed Ankalaev's comments below:Ankalaev captured the light heavyweight belt from Alex Pereira at UFC 313 in March by putting on an all-around performance, winning via unanimous decision. The two are now set for a rematch in the main event of UFC 320 on Oct. 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.Ex-UFC champion believes Khamzat Chimaev would move up to light heavyweightFormer bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley posted a YouTube reaction video to Khamzat Chimaev's title win at UFC 319, discussing his next steps.O'Malley asserted that Chimaev's wrestling prowess is too much to handle for the other middleweight contenders, implying a future move to the 205-pound weight class:''We just knew it was a matter of time before that dude was champ. So what makes sense for Khamzat Chimaev? Does it make sense for him to fight at 185lbs again or is he just too dominant? Does he go up to 205lbs? [Magomed] Ankalaev is fighting Alex Pereira, even still, it’s like, maybe Ankalaev [does well against] Khamzat, it could be interesting, maybe, purely on how big Ankalaev is. I don’t think there’s anything to break down against Sean Strickland, even [Adesanya...[Nassourdine] Imavov, they’re all strikers dude. You have to match that skill of wrestling, he did that to one of the best grapplers in the division, DDP is no slouch on the ground.'' [6:00]