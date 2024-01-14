Magomed Ankalaev gives curt answer to potentially headlining UFC 300 opposite Alex Pereira

The past weekend at UFC Vegas 84, Magomed Ankalaev made light work of Johnny Walker as he clinched a second-round KO over the Brazilian. Now, the Russian believes he is due a second crack at the title and hopes to face Alex Pereira.

After demanding a title shot during his octagon interview, Ankalaev doubled down on his title aspirations during the post-fight press conference, making clear that he is ready to take on Pereira at UFC 300:

"Of course, I'm ready [to fight Alex Pereira at UFC 300]. I'm just waiting for the message, then I'm going in."

Catch Magomed Ankalaev's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Following his exploits against Walker, 'Poatan's' coach and former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira congratulated the Dagestani while calling him out for a future shown against his pupil.

Expand Tweet

Addressing the callout during the presser, Ankalaev proclaimed that he would beat the light heavyweight champion at his own game when they meet in the octagon:

"Glover Teixeira, I have a message. Don't waste your time teaching your student how to wrestle or grapple. He is not going to need it. I'm going to come out there, I'm going to stand across from him, and I know that he has been knocked out before as a middleweight. So imagine what is going to happen if I meet him at light heavyweight. Trust me, he is not going to feel comfortable there."

Catch Ankalaev's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Magomed Ankalaev sends a scary warning to fellow fighters

Magomed Ankalaev has been unbeaten since September 2018, and with his latest win over Johnny Walker, he is on the cusp of a second title shot. The light heavyweight star truly feels that he is a class apart from the rest and sent a stark warning to his fellow athletes at UFC Vegas 84.

During his octagon interview with Michael Bisping, the 31-year-old went on a scary monologue, claiming his superiority:

"Everybody who comes out to fight against me is trying in their first round to pick a key to me, to figure out how to figure me out, but it is not something that they can do. When I come out here, I'm open for the hunt, and everybody in front of me is the hunted."

Catch Magomed Ankalaev's comments below (1:50):