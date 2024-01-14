UFC Vegas 84 Results: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker 2

UFC Vegas 84, the MMA giant's first event of 2024, is in the books. A few last-minute cancellations hampered the event but it managed to give an overall entertaining experience to the fight fans.

No.3-ranked light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev took a high-risk rematch against No.7-ranked Johnny Walker in the main event. Their first fight ended in a controversial No Contest after the doctor declared Walker unable to continue after an illegal knee from Ankalaev.

Ankalaev was a massive favorite heading into the fight as he seemed to be winning their first fight until the illegal strike called a stop to the action. However, Walker is one of the most lethal knockout artists in the division, which added to the intrigue surrounding the fight.

Walker started aggressively, using his striking arsenal to give different looks to the Dagestani fighter. Ankalaev patiently shifted the momentum to his side toward the end of round one.

Both men put a lot of emphasis on leg kicks. However, the former title challenger dropped the Brazilian with a huge right hook in round two and put an end to the rivalry with a follow-up shot.

Veteran fighter Jim Miller took on Gabriel Benitez in the lightweight co-main event. The fight was elevated to the co-headlining slot after Manel Kape vs. Matheus Nicolau fell apart as 'Starboy' could not weigh in within the flyweight limit.

'A10' finished Benitez via submission due to a rear naked choke at the 3:25 mark of round three after back-and-forth action. With the victory, the 40-year-old created the record for most wins under the UFC umbrella (26).

Miller, who competed in the milestone UFC 100 and UFC 200 pay-per-view events, reiterated the desire to compete at the upcoming UFC 300 in April.

UFC Vegas 84 main card produces phenomenal performances

Former UFC heavyweight champion and a veteran of the sport Andrei Arlovski fought rising contender Waldo Cortes-Acosta in the main card opening bout.

Arlovski gave his best effort against the much younger opponent. However, Cortes-Acosta proved to be the better fighter and displayed better striking en route to a unanimous decision win.

Brunno Ferreira put the middleweight division on notice with a stunning knockout win over Phil Hawes. The impressive victory got him back in the win column after suffering the first loss of his professional career against Nursultan Ruiboev in July 2023. 'The Hulk' has earned all 11 of his victories via finishes (8 KO, 3 SUB).

UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2 full card results

Main Card

Waldo Cortes-Acosta def. Andrei Arlovski via unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

Brunno Ferreira def. Phil Hawes via knockout (4:55, RD 1)

Mario Bautista def. Ricky Simon vis unanimous decision (30-27 X 2, 29-28)

Jim Miller def. Gabriel Benitez via submission (3:25, RD 3)

Magomed Ankalaev def. Johnny Walker via knockout (2:42, RD 2)

Prelims

Farid Basharat def. Taylor Lapilus via unanimous decision (30-27 X 3)

Marcus McGhee def. Gaston Bolanos via knockout (3:29, Rd 2)

Preston Parsons def. Matthew Semelsberger via unanimous decision (30-27 X 3)