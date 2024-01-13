"Who else read this in his voice" - Fans react after UFC commentator calls Manel Kape's weight miss "huge setback"

Jon Anik received mixed reactions from fans after sharing his point of view about Manel Kape’s recent weight miss.

UFC Vegas 84 will represent the first event for the promotion in 2024, giving every fighter an opportunity to start the year off on a high note. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned for Kape, who was supposed to meet Matheus Nicolau for a rematch in the co-main event.

On Friday, January 12, 23 of the 24 fighters made weight for UFC Vegas 84. As for Kape, he became the first to miss weight in 2024, as he missed the flyweight limit by 3.5 pounds. After a brief negotiation, Nicolau refused to follow through with the fight to avoid a disadvantage.

Kape’s weight miss has been a frequent occurrence for him since joining the UFC, leading to a negative reputation. Meanwhile, UFC commentator Anik he shared his opinion with the following message on Instagram:

“Man. I think I speak for most of the fanbase when I express how excited we are about Kape as a championship contender. But this is a huge setback! 😳”

Fans responded to Anik with various reactions:

“like the 4th time he’s missed. Sad stuff”

“he talks way too much sh*t to miss weight this badly, hype train is gone”

“who else read this in his voice 😅”

“Lol it's only a weight miss bud don't be emotional about it”

“You are sounding like a hater, come on you can do better"

“the train isn’t gone. It’s not that serious but definitely a problem. Hope he gets his shit together”

Reaction to Jon Anik's comments

Manel Kape releases statement after UFC Vegas 84 bout gets scrapped due to weight miss

Manel Kape was poised for a potential UFC flyweight title run in 2024. Yet, he must overcome adversity after having his first fight canceled against Matheus Nicolau. Following his weight miss, Kape released a statement on Instagram that featured the following quotes:

“Guys, I couldn’t make the weight this time, two weeks ago I was extremely sick due to a virus that happened here in Las Vegas, And I had to stay out of training for 5 days and filling myself with antibiotics, not only affected me but many of my training partners .”

Kape continued:

“My coaches and my manager thought it was better for me to cancel the fight due to the state I was in. But I decided to move on and not cancel. My opponent didn’t accept to fight or accept my purse. What is very understanding, he did his part and I didn't do mine ( i dont blame him)”

Kape’s UFC tenure didn’t start as planned after losing back-to-back fights against Nicolau and Alexandre Pantoja. Since then, ‘Starboy’ has separated himself from the rest with four consecutive wins, including two by first-round knockout.