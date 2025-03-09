Magomed Ankalaev rips Jiri Prochazka after Alex Pereira's UFC 313 loss: "You are a fraud"

Magomed Ankalaev took a jab at Jiri Prochazka following his title win at UFC 313 against Alex Pereira.

Ad

Ankalaev engaged in a five-round back-and-forth battle against Pereira at UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. In a hard-fought contest, the Dagestani secured a unanimous decision victory to claim the light heavyweight belt.

Following the event, Prochazka congratulated Ankalaev on the victory but took a dig at him for not being a fan favorite while also calling out Pereira for a potential trilogy fight. The Czech fighter also expressed his desire to fight for the title against the newly crowned champion.

Ad

Trending

This post caught Ankalaev’s attention, who slammed Prochazka, labeling him a “fraud” and suggesting that he needed to earn his shot, writing:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“I think you are a fraud and so many guys deserve it more than you. You need to go win some fights.”

Check out the screenshot of Jiri Prochazka and Magomed Ankalaev's X posts below:

Jiri Prochazka and Magomed Ankalaev's X posts. [Screenshots courtesy: @jiri_bjp and @AnkalaevM on X]

In another post on X, Ankalaev took another shot at Prochazka, bluntly calling him a terrible competitor.

Ad

“This guy is a terrible fighte

Expand Tweet

Ad

Magomed Ankalaev calls out Alex Pereira for a real fight in a potential rematch

In his octagon interview, Alex Pereira expressed disappointment with the result and claimed that Magomed Ankalaev did not do much damage to him to win the bout.

During the post-event press conference, Ankalaev responded to Pereira’s remarks, emphasizing that he was the one applying pressure while the Brazilian star was backing away.

Ad

The newly crowned champion confidently stated that if ‘Poatan’ wants a rematch, he is open to it and ready to settle the debate. He also stressed that in a rematch, Pereira should engage more instead of avoiding exchanges.

"I was confident. I kept on moving forward. I kept pressuring him. And he kept running away from me, you know. For 20 minutes, this guy was running away from me. And then I heard at the end of the fight, he was saying that, you know, he wasn't sure why the victory wasn't given to me. Who's supposed to be given the victory? You know, I've been pressuring the entire time."

Ad

He added:

"He was running for 20 minutes. And then he's wondering who's supposed to get the victory. Listen, I'm happy for a rematch if he wants a rematch. But then maybe in the rematch, he could fight for real, not just run away the entire time."

Check out Magomed Ankalaev’s comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.