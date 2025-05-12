Magomed Ankalaev's latest revelation about Alex Pereira fight offer sends fans into frenzy: "Alex is scared"

Magomed Ankalaev's remarks about the Alex Pereira rematch, sparked reactions from MMA fans across the world. While some agreed with Ankalaev, criticizing Pereira, others suggested different matchups for the reigning champion's next octagon outing.

Ankalaev recently took to X and claimed that he was offered to make his first light heavyweight title defense in a rematch against Pereira at UFC 317 during the International Fight Week. However, he would look for other options, if the Brazilian wasn't prepared, writing:

''I was offered to Fight Alex international fight week if the man don’t want it let’s move on I’m ready for everyone. I dare you.''

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Alex is scared''

Another one stated:

''Mr active ain’t as active when the opponents aren’t injured or legend of the sport Khalil''

Other fans wrote:

''I genuinely think Poatan should rest a little while longer, as much as I'd love to see this fight. He was super active on his run and he should make sure he's healthy.''

''Alex is washed—slow, weak, and no threat. Skip the rematch and fight someone real like Jiri prochazka .''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @AnkalaevM on X]

If Ankalaev vs. Pereira rematch at UFC 317 doesn't materialize, then the Russian can look for other top contenders like former champion Jiri Prochazka or no. 3 ranked Carlos Ulberg, who entered title contention with wins over Jamahal Hill and Jan Błachowicz respectively.

After exchanging jabs on social media Ankalaev finally challenged Pereira for the 205 pound belt in the main event of UFC 313 earlier this year. The 32-year-old displayed an all-round performance and captured the title via unanimous decision.

Daniel Cormier shares his opinion on Alex Pereira's social media controversy

Alex Pereira lashed out at the promotion in an X post last week, hinting at his retirement. However, hours later, Pereira explained that his social media account had been hacked.

In response to Pereira's now-deleted X post, Daniel Cormier gave his take on an episode of Good Guy / Bad Guy podcast, saying:

''Pereira did not get hacked [on Wednesday]. Pereira might’ve tweeted something, and then somebody called him and was like, ‘Yo, calm down. I don’t believe the hack thing, bro. It’s too convenient. It was too specific. I’m saying it publicly...I don’t know this as fact, but I know this game enough to put that together''

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (17:23):

