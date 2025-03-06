Magomed Ankalaev's wrestling set to fail against Alex Pereira at UFC 313, predicts former Olympic gold medalist: "His lead leg is very deficient"

Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev will take on each other in an exciting light heavyweight title showdown at UFC 313. Going into the fight, Pereira's fighting style has been a hot topic. A former Olympic gold medalist weighed in on his rival's wrestling and predicted it would fail against Pereira in the pay-per-view event.

Ad

'Poatan' is armed with devastating punching power, which has helped him climb the ladder to reach the top of the division quickly. He keeps the fight on the feet and doesn't wrestle, owing to his kickboxing background.

On the other hand, his upcoming rival can wrestle and strike. Highlighting the difference in the fighting style of the pair, Henry Cejudo mentioned Pereira's vicious leg kicks, which can create a problem for Ankalaev. Speaking to Kamaru Usman on their Pound 4 Pound podcast, Cejudo observed:

Ad

Trending

"I think he will try to wrestle but because he hasn't wrestled in the past, I just don't know if he is actually going to do he's probably going to revert back to what he always does and always striking with people. He does have hands but he doesn't have that Alex Pereira power and not just that, his lead leg is very deficient bro."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Cejudo continued:

"When he fought Rakic, when he fought Jan Blachowicz they were both able to really kick the s*it out of it. Luckily he's a south paw, so it takes a little bit of that power that Pereira has with that right leg but Pereira still kicks with that lead leg too and he is very accurate with it. "

Ad

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments on Pereira vs. Ankalaev below (25:23):

Ad

Chael Sonnen exposes the narrative behind Alex Pereira's focus on preparing for UFC 313

Alex Pereira was recently criticized by a section of MMA fans and fight experts for not taking his upcoming fight against Magomed Ankalaev seriously. His training regime, in particular, was questioned as a video of 'Poatan' emerged from Australia as he was seen hanging out with Drake.

Ad

Chael Sonnen exposed the narrative and revealed the hard work Pereira is putting in preparation for his upcoming fight at the UFC PI:

"I have been to the PI two days in a row now. Alex Pereira is the only fighter in this weekend's card who has sparred. Alex Pereira is the only fighter who has to lose roughly 20 pounds to beat the scale 9 a.m Friday which is the hardest fight anybody has."

Ad

Sonnen continued:

"By the way, he hasn't started a weight cut, he is in here working, I watched him spar five rounds yesterday, today I watched him do a full mitts, when he hits and kicks the mitts it sounds like a shotgun is going off. Guys who are cutting weight don't have the energy to do that. This whole thing is a myth. This whole thing about struggle or Pereira isn't focused is a myth [H/t Red Corner MMA]."

Ad

Watch Chael Sonnen's comments on Alex Pereira below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.