Magomed Ankalaev talks Alex Pereira rematch, Former UFC champ highlights Ilia Topuria's skills, GFL announce controversial bout: MMA News Roundup

Magomed Ankalev answers whether he'll rematch Alex Pereira after UFC 313, a former champ has weighed in on Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev and the GFL confirm a controversial lightweight matchup.

Ad

Find out more details in today's (Mar. 1) Sportskeeda daily news roundup.

#3. Magomed Ankalaev discusses whether or not he'll rematch Alex Pereira after their UFC 313 clash

Magomed Ankalaev is so confident he's going to dethrone Alex Pereira at UFC 313 that he's already discussed a potential rematch between the pair.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ahead of their bout next weekend, Ankalaev took part in an interview with The Mac Life Plus. During their chat, the light heavyweight contender was asked whether or not he'd be willing to give 'Poatan' a rematch, should he win the title from the Brazilian. The Russian responded:

Ad

Trending

“When it comes to me, I have never said no to rematches. So, there are two already in my career where somebody said they deserved a rematch right away, and I gave them a chance. So, if it comes to me, I am the one who decides whether they get an opportunity for a rematch right away. Of course, I will say yes.”

Ad

Check out Magomed Ankalaev’s comments below (3:12):

Ad

#2. Former champion weighs in on potential Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev bout

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz recently shared his thoughts on the potential clash between Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev.

In a recent interview with Helen Yee, Cruz was asked whether 'El Matador' has the skill set to defeat Makhachev, to which he said:

"He has the tools. It's keep it on the feet, dictate the range, and keep Makachev on his heels. If you keep a wrestler on his heels, it's hard for them to time the shot. Never in wrestling, in the pure sport of wrestling, are you to be moving back. If you're moving back, the point usually gets scored for the other guy...If you keep Makachev moving back with good striking defense and he's able to stuff a couple of the takedowns, I think he can get the momentum going in his favor and give himself a really good chance."

Ad

Check out Dominick Cruz's comments about Ilia Topuria below (9:20):

Ad

#1. GFL confirms lightweight bout between Tony Ferguson and Dillon Danis

The Global Fight League (GFL) has shocked MMA fans around the world after announcing Tony Ferguson will face Dillon Danis in a lightweight bout.

Ferguson, who recently signed with the GFL's Team Los Angeles, will be looking to finally get back in the win column after suffering eight straight losses in the UFC.

Ad

For Danis, the former Bellator fighter who last competed in an MMA bout back in 2019, is hoping to finally get his fighting career back on track after a brief stint in the boxing ring.

GFL took to social media to confirm the fight, writing:

"GFL Fans... You asked, we listened! Our most requested bout is now official as Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson squares off with Dillon “El Jefe” Danis in a legendary Lightweight matchup. Who you got?"

Ad

Check out the post here:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.