Magomed Ankalaev trolls Alex Pereira's recent hacking issue with new "Hackaliev" moniker suggestion, fans react: "Ali needs to chill"

Magomed Ankalaev recently claimed responsibility for the hacking of Alex Pereira's X account. After this, the UFC light heavyweight champion playfully taunted the Brazilian, eliciting responses from fight fans.

For context, 'Poatan' shared his disappointment with the UFC on his X account. However, very soon after, Pereira explained that his account got hacked and he didn't put up any such statement.

Ankalaev, who is infamous for poking fun at rival's activities, proposed a new moniker for himself in the wake of Pereira's hacking situation and stated:

"They call me Big Ank, now they call me Hackaliev."

Check out Magomed Ankalaev's post below:

Many fight fans and netizens quickly shared their reactions in the comments section of Ankalaev's post, with one user suggesting that the UFC light heavyweight champion's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, might be the one behind the post.

"Ali needs to chill"

Others commented:

"We do say Ank but that's about it stop being weird bro"

"Ali spelling your name with an I not an A. Dude wrote his own name 😭"

"ON EVERYONE SOUL WE CALLING YOU BIG ANK HACKALIEV"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans' reaction to Magomed Ankalaev poking fun at Alex Pereira. [Screenshots courtesy: @AnkalaevM on X]

Magomed Ankalaev reveals UFC offer for the potential rematch against Alex Pereira

Magomed Ankalaev became the new light heavyweight champion after defeating Alex Pereira at UFC 313. The fight was closely contested, and Ankalaev has expressed his willingness to give Pereira an immediate rematch.

UFC CEO Dana White has also hinted at the possibility of an immediate rematch. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding this matchup yet.

Recently, Ankalaev took to his X account to reveal the fight date that the UFC offered him for a bout against 'Poatan'.

"I was offered to fight Alex [Pereira] international fight week if the man don’t want it let’s move on I’m ready for everyone. I dare you."

Check out the post below:

