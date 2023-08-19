"Make 'em all need 9-1-1" - Chael Sonnen quickly drops 'humble' act to give a peek of the 'Bad Guy,' MMA fans rejoice

Chael Sonnen is one the best trash-talkers in MMA history. Although the 46-year-old has retired from active competition, it seems the competitive spirit still burns bright in him.

During a Q&A session for UFC 292, Sonnen was quizzed by a reporter on how tough he was. Although the former UFC star initially put up a humble act, hinting that he has mellowed down since retiring, he quickly dropped the act to let out 'The Bad Guy' that fight fans have come to know and love. He said:

"Maybe at one time, I would agree with that statement [that I'm tough as nails]... It's different once you retire and step away. You know what I'm being humble. Yeah, I'm the man. I'll whip them all; bring them on. 1-on-1, 2-on-1 or 5-on-1 I'll make 'em all need 9-1-1."

Expand Tweet

'The Bad Guy's' signature response seems to have hit right with his fans, with many flooding Twitter to note their appreciation for the fighter.

Twitter user @LifeWithRum responded to Sonnen's statements with the long-running gag:

"Undisputed, undefeated uncle chael. 🫡"

Continuing on the gag, @DJB_OnlyAMan wrote:

"Never even lost a round. Uncle Chael is undefeated and undisputed."

Another user @otfervin wrote:

"Tryna be humble started making chael stomach hurt. 😂"

Twitter user @dipbuyerindra expressed his love for Sonnen by writing:

"'Isn’t he fucking awesome' : the whole mma community"

Another user @milo2023_ wrote:

"Imagine a back and forth between muhammad ali and chael sonnen."

@LordeSesshomaru opined that there's no one like Sonnen in the UFC today:

"Man, I wish we had someone with his wit in the UFC today. A lot of replicas, but no one does it better."

Another user, @scrappy_coco22, expressed his admiration for 'The Bad Guy' saying:

"One of the greatest on the mic in entertainment history ….up there with the rock."

Twitter user @hunnnidbandman suggested that Sonnen should take over as the UFC president:

"Should just replace Dana already."

Image courtesy @MMAFighting on Instagram

What is Chael Sonnen's MMA record?

Former UFC superstar Chael Sonnen holds a pro-MMA record of 31-17-1. He has fought 14 times in the UFC, amassing a record of 7-7. During his career, he has challenged for a UFC title on three occasions, twice at middleweight and once at light-heavyweight.

'The Bad Guy' holds wins against many prominent names, including Michael Bisping, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua, and Wanderlei Silva.

Watch Chael Sonnen vs. Quinton Jackson below:

Apart from the UFC, he has also fought for promotions like Bellator, World Extreme Cage Fighting, and SportFight, among others.