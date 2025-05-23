  • home icon
  • “Make Muay Thai as big as MMA" - Johan Ghazali aiming to mimic Conor McGregor to elevate ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’

"Make Muay Thai as big as MMA" - Johan Ghazali aiming to mimic Conor McGregor to elevate 'The Art of Eight Limbs'

By Ted Razon
Modified May 23, 2025 14:19 GMT
Johan Ghazali (L) and Conor McGregor (R) | Photo by ONE Championship and Conor McGregregor/Instagram
ONE flyweight Muay Thai rising star Johan Ghazali plans to take a page out of Conor McGregor to give Muay Thai even more global recognition.

'The Art of Eight Limbs' has certainly gone mainstream in recent years, thanks in large part to ONE Championship showcasing its beauty through its global platform.

'Jojo' is among the bright stars of the sport, and he intends to take it to unprecedented heights. The 18-year-old Malaysian-American phenom shared his lofty goals in an interview on Goated Combat's YouTube channel. He said:

"Yeah. Why not? I can do that. I could really. So my plan is, I want to do MMA, but I feel like I want to be the McGregor of Muay Thai."
The Rentap Muay Thai and Superbon Training Camp affiliate continued:

"I want to put Muay Thai on the map. I want to make Muay Thai as big as MMA, or as big as boxing, or as big as all the other sports. So I want people when they think of like who's the pioneer of Muay Thai, it's going to be Johan."
Johan Ghazali has never been short on confidence, a trait he most definitely shares with MMA icon Conor McGregor.

Watch the full interview:

Johan Ghazali learning from the best in preparation for Diego Paez

After stumbling in his first fight of 2025, Johan Ghazali will seek to bounce back at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs Cohen on Prime Video against Diego Paez on June 6, live in US Primetime.

To ensure he gets his hand raised inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, 'Jojo' returned to Superbon Training Camp to sharpen his blade.

In the same interview, the 18-year-old phenom revealed what it's like to train alongside legends like Superbon and Nong-O Hama. He said:

"Before I came here, I thought my boxing was the best. But I'm being schooled here every day."

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live in US Primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
