“This is what I want to do” - Johan Ghazali on what separates him from most Muay Thai fighters 

Johan Ghazali explained how his sacrifices have separated him from other aspiring world champions.
Ghazali, an eighteen-year-old representing Malaysia and the United States, has proven he's a potential world champion in the flyweight Muay Thai division.
'Jojo' has fought under the ONE Championship banner eight times, establishing a 6-2 promotional record, including five wins by knockout.
While speaking to the South China Morning Post, Johan had this to say about how he has separated himself from other fighters at a young age:
"I just left my prime life in Malaysia just so that I can be a better fighter. And I feel like that’s what separates me from other fighters is that I choose to do this. I’m not forced to do this for financial reasons or whatever. This is what I want to do."
Ghazali started his ONE tenure with five consecutive wins, including four by knockout. The teenage phenom has since lost two of his last three fights, making his next appearance an important opportunity to bounce back.
Watch his entire interview with the South China Morning Post below:
Diego Paez plans to exploit Johan Ghazali's weaknesses in upcoming clash
On June 6, Johan Ghazali will return to action for a flyweight Muay Thai bout against Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32.
Paez, a 31-year-old American-Columbian striker, made his ONE Championship debut in February, suffering a split decision defeat against Sean Climaco.
While speaking to Combat Sports Today, Paez had this to say about Johan potentially having weaknesses he can exploit:
"I've seen him lose, and I've seen why he losses. And I know what he's good at. I know what he's not good at. And I'm going to go out there and just use all of my weapons and use all of skills and use my fight IQ."
ONE Fight Night 32 goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Next month's event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Watch Paez's interview with Combat Sports Today below: