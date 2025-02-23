"Makes a few more million dollars" - Michael Bisping outlines "perfect scenario" for Alexander Volkanovski after Ilia Topuria's lightweight move

Michael Bisping explained his "perfect scenario" for Alexander Volkanovski to close out his legendary fighting career.

In October 2023, Volkanovski suffered his first knockout loss in the UFC against Islam Makhachev.

Four months later, 'The Great' endured his second consecutive defeat for the first time in his MMA career, a title-losing knockout against Ilia Topuria.

Topuria recently vacated the featherweight strap to move up to lightweight, which led to Volkanovski being matched against Diego Lopes for the vacant throne.

Michael Bisping posted a video on his YouTube channel to discuss the situation and had this to say about the "perfect scenario" for Volkanovski moving forward:

"He wants to take on the best people, and I respect him for that, and he wanted that rematch with Ilia Topuria. He beat him, he knocked him out, and as a fighter, that affects your pride and your ego and you just want to get that one back."

Bisping continued:

"However, that ship has sailed. Now, there's a real good chance that Volkanovski becomes the champion again, and who knows, maybe defends again one more time, two more times, makes a few more million dollars. This, if you ask me, is the perfect scenario for Alexander Volkanovski."

Watch Michael Bisping's comments about Alexander Volkanovski starting at 5:15 below:

Diego Lopes plans to spoil Alexander Volkanovski's opportunity to regain UFC gold

Alexander Volkanovski could create a feel-good moment by regaining the featherweight title in the UFC 314 main event on April 12.

On the contrary, Diego Lopes has become a fan favorite during his ongoing five-fight winning streak featuring Sodiq Yusuff, Dan Ige, and Brian Ortega.

Following the UFC 314 main event announcement, Lopes had this to say on Twitter:

"I have worked like no one else in recent years, I have accepted challenges and dares that the UFC has put in front of me, I have said yes in every situation, even when it was not favorable for me. In less than 2 years within the UFC I will have my opportunity for the title. I will not fail. Dream, believe and make it happen. #AndNew"

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes goes down inside Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Before the UFC 314 main event, Paddy Pimblett looks to take a massive step toward lightweight gold against the always-dangerous Michael Chandler in the co-main event.

