"Making sure the curse is even" - Fans react as Nina-Marie Daniele releases fight vlog with Alexander Volkanovski a day after same with Diego Lopes

Nina-Marie Daniele had former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in her usual pre-UFC event vlog for UFC 314 this weekend. In the main event of the Miami card, Volkanovski will face No. 3-ranked contender Diego Lopes for the vacant UFC featherweight title.
In the video, the former featherweight king tried to teach Daniele the combination he used to stop Yair Rodriguez in 2023.
Check out Alexander Volkanovski and Nina-Marie Daniele in the video below:
Incidentally, Daniele also had Lopes in her vlog just a day before. There's been a long-running joke about fighters appearing in the influencer's vlog and then losing their fight after. Fans have been citing the cases of Marvin Vettori, Arman Tsarukyan, Alex Pereira, and Sean Strickland, among others, who either lost their fights or got injured and had to pull out.
A fan who goes by @Cxmplex_Cxrtex echoed this, saying:
"Nina's out here making sure the curse is even. 50/50 odds now. Place your parlays💯"
Meanwhile, another wrote:
"When you want both Volk and Diego to win cause you love them both 😊"
Check out a few more reactions below:
Alexander Volkanovski teaches Nina-Marie Daniele how to stop flinching during a fight
One of the funnier bits of the video was when Nina-Marie Daniele told Alexander Volkanovski that she has a problem with flinching when someone throws a punch at her.
'The Great' had some interesting advice on how to develop a resistance to flinching:
"How do you accept not flinching? Get hit more. Yeah, pretty much. As in, if you're sparring and getting kicked and stuff, you're going to be like 'Ah, I'm used toegetting kicked... Even maybe you don't get hit more, but [you'll] get into positions more, you'll get more comfortable in those positions. You'll know something's gonna miss. You're going to know how to block. Easy. So get punched more." [9:10]
Quick-witted as ever, Daniele hilariously concluded:
"Volk is advocating violence against women [laughs]."