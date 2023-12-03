"Making sure people still don't like him" - Belal Muhammad's assessment of Sean Brady's performance against Kelvin Gastelum falls flat with fans

Fans weren’t feeling Belal Muhammad’s reaction to Sean Brady’s win at UFC Austin.

In October 2022, Muhammad made a statement by securing a second-round TKO win against Brady. Despite the Philadelphia native previously being undefeated, ‘Remember The Name’ didn’t receive the credit he deserved, as fans claimed Brady was overrated.

Well, Brady returned to action on Saturday for the first time since losing against Muhammad. The 31-year-old silenced the doubters by dominating the highly-touted Kelvin Gastelum before ending the fight with a third-round submission.

Following Brady’s impressive performance, Muhammad went on Twitter and addressed the people who downplayed his win in October 2022:

“Wait a minute I thought Brady sucked”

Muhammad’s comments were re-posted by MMA Junkie on Twitter, leading to fans ridiculing ‘Remember The Name’:

“Belal Muhammad making sure people still don't like him.”

“He’s bragging about the only highlight he has in his career lmao and he KO’s a grappler”

“Belal is so corny man.”

“Bumlal.”

“The only thing lower than the average belal fans IQ is the PPV numbers he would generate.”

Twitter comments

Following his win against Sean Brady, Belal Muhammad took a short-notice fight against Gilbert Burns in May. Muhammad cruised to a unanimous decision to advance his winning streak to nine, with a no-contest against Leon Edwards separating his last five wins.

Expand Tweet

What’s next for Belal Muhammad in the UFC?

On December 16, Leon Edwards will defend his welterweight title against Colby Covington in the UFC 296 main event. Due to Belal Muhammad’s status as the number one contender, he will weigh in as the backup in case Edwards or Covington pulls out during fight week.

Assuming he doesn’t fight at UFC 296, Muhammad has maintained his confidence that he will fight the winner of Edwards vs. Covington. Earlier this year, Dana White confirmed that ‘Remember The Name’ would receive a title shot after defeating Gilbert Burns.

Muhammad has been underappreciated throughout his UFC tenure. With that said, he will likely have an opportunity to silence the haters by becoming the welterweight king in 2024.