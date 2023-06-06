There has been plenty of back-and-forth regarding Jon Jones and Tyson Fury over the past several weeks. UFC commentator Joe Rogan claimed 'Bones' would destroy 'The Gypsy King' if the two were locked in a room together. Fury responded with an expletive-laden tirade in which he labeled himself the 'baddest man on the planet,' leading to a debate on the title.

Mixed martial arts manager Malki Kawa recently took to Twitter to weigh in, stating:

"I’m not sure why there’s even a debate about the “baddest man on the planet.” @JonnyBones [holds] that title as well. He’d beat Tyson fury in the cage easily and I bet in the ring it’s closer than many think. #justmy2€"

Check out Malki Kawa's tweet on Jon Jones and Tyson Fury below:

Jones and Fury have both been dominant in their respective sports.

The UFC heavyweight champion holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 27-1 (1). His only loss came via disqualification in a bout many felt should have been stopped, while his no-contest was due to a failed drug test following a knockout victory.

The WBC heavyweight champion holds a professional boxing record of 33-0-1.

Dana White continues to offer Tyson Fury a fight with Jon Jones

Following Tyson Fury's comments that he is the 'baddest man on the planet,' UFC president Dana White claimed that Jon Jones holds that title while offering the WBC heavyweight champion the opportunity to enter the octagon.

White reiterated his comments following UFC on ESPN 46, stating:

"I like Tyson Fury. I have a great relationship with Tyson Fury. So, there's this debate right now about the baddest man on the planet, right? Jon Jones is the baddest man on the planet. There's no doubt about it. When you talk about who the baddest man on the planet is, if two guys fought, in a fight, who would win?"

White added:

"I'm telling Tyson Fury, whom I respect very much, if you really want to find out who the baddest man on the planet is, I will make that fight. I will make Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury in the Octagon... The offer is out there if you want to do it in the UFC."

Check out Dana White's full comments below:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



"I’m telling Tyson Fury, who I respect very much, if you really want to find out who the baddest man on the planet is, I will make that fight." Dana White doubles down on his offer for Tyson Fury to fight Jon Jones in the UFC"I’m telling Tyson Fury, who I respect very much, if you really want to find out who the baddest man on the planet is, I will make that fight." Dana White doubles down on his offer for Tyson Fury to fight Jon Jones in the UFC 👀"I’m telling Tyson Fury, who I respect very much, if you really want to find out who the baddest man on the planet is, I will make that fight." https://t.co/Y9OJtlYARw

Fury shot down the possibility of entering the octagon when White made similar remarks last month. It is unclear if his stance has changed. However, a bout between him and Jones remains unlikely.

