"Man you are so unlikeable" - Fans roast Ian Garry for slanderous UFC 298 promo aimed at Geoff Neal

Ian Garry recently took to X, where he posted a promo ahead of his fight against Geoff Neal at UFC 298 on Feb. 17. The two will square off in a grudge match this Saturday.

Neal became a target of Garry's pre-fight antics when the Irishman began selling T-shirts featuring Neal's mugshot on his Instagram shop last year.

Expand Tweet

Once more, as part of his pre-fight antics, Garry uploaded a video on X that featured the bitter war of worlds between the Irishman and 'Handz of Steel'. He captioned the post:

''UFC 298 just watch''

Watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Man you are so unlikeable''

Another fan wrote:

''I speak on behalf of all straight men, we hope you loose.''

One fan even claimed that Garry's reputation is damaged beyond repair, writing:

''Win or lose-everyone hates you so much now that your career is stunted beyond repair. This fight should be for a title shot, now it’s a high risk fight with no reward. Fire your manager (wife)''

Check out more reactions below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to Ian Garry's post on X

At 6-0 in the UFC, Garry has developed momentum with impressive performances against Neil Magny and Daniel Rodriguez. On the other hand, Neal is coming off a submission loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov, though the fight ended as a Fight of the Year contender in 2023. Prior to losing to Rakhmonov, Neal climbed into the top ten with a brutal TKO victory over Vicente Luque in August 2022.

Garry only recently broke the top ten, while 'Handz of Steel' is currently ranked eighth in the welterweight division.

Geoff Neal previews UFC 298 clash against Ian Garry

Not only does Geoff Neal believe he will halt Ian Garry's trash talk, but he also believes that at UFC 298, he will defeat the arrogant Irishman.

While speaking with Fanatics View's James Lynch, Neal stated that he would not enter the fight with the mindset of trash-talking, and he offered his prediction for his welterweight bout against 'The Future'. He said:

"I'm not going to engage in too much trash talk. I've never been that type of person, but it's entertaining, you know what I mean? Him talking sh*t but the fans got my back on this one. I don't gotta say sh*t anymore... I feel like I'm gonna take him out in the second round. Second round, maybe early third round."

Expand Tweet