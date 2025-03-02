Manel Kape confident he finishes "very sloppy" Alexandre Pantoja in a rematch for UFC gold

Manel Kape registered an impressive third-round TKO victory against Asu Almabayev at UFC Fight Night 253. Following his victory, he called out the UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja while claiming to finish him in a potential title fight.

Kape is currently cruising on a two-fight win streak. He has finished his last two opponents via TKO. On the other side, Pantoja is on a dream run and is coming off a successful title defense against Kai Asakura via second-round submission.

The duo met each other inside the octagon for the first time in 2021. Pantoja defeated him by a unanimous decision. In the UFC Fight Night 253 post-fight press conference, 'Starboy' called out the reigning flyweight champion for a rematch with his title on the line while being confident of a finish over him.

MMA Junkie posted the excerpt of his interview on their X account where he said:

"I'm in another dimesnion of fight and things are being good, I mean my timing, I'm being. ... in a flow state definitely with Pantoja, my style with him is going to match very well. I believe I'm gonna, definitely gonna stop him. He has been very sloppy. He's been good but not that level."

Check out Manel Kape's comments on Alexandre Pantoja below:

Manel Kape expresses confidence in his skills to become UFC flyweight champion

After an impressive third-round TKO victory against Asu Almabayev, Manel Kape cemented his place as a top contender in the flyweight division.

'Starboy' is ranked No. 6 in the UFC men's flyweight rankings as of now. As soon as he won the fight, Kape wasted no time and called for a shot at the flyweight title.

"Who's next against me? They gonna deny again my title shot? Hey, Hunter you know I'm the best, I just stopped a guy with 17 win streak. Everybody was scared to fight him. You guys really thought I'm scared of fighting him because he's a wrestler? I can wrestle, I can stand with anyone in this division, I'm the best, I'm the Starboy and pay attention, Pantoja, Kai Kara France, whoever is next to fight me be ready, because I'm gonna steal that belt."

Check out Manel Kape's post-fight interview below:

