  • Manel Kape drops huge three-word hint about UFC return and shares potential timeline

Manel Kape drops huge three-word hint about UFC return and shares potential timeline

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Apr 03, 2025 13:31 GMT
UFC Fight Night: Kape v Almabayev - Source: Getty
Manel Kape teases his potential return timeline [Image Courtesy: Getty Images]

UFC flyweight contender Manel Kape has hinted at his potential upcoming fight date in the promotion. The Portuguese-Angolan fighter recently secured a victory over Asu Almabayev at UFC Fight Night 253.

Currently, 'Starboy' is ranked sixth in the UFC flyweight rankings. Despite boasting an impressive background as a former RIZIN champion, Kape's career in the UFC has been filled with ups and downs. Nevertheless, he's still determined for a successful tenure in the leading MMA promotion.

On X, Kape hinted at competing at a major upcoming UFC event for his next fight. In just three words, he expressed his ambition by writing:

"International fight week …"

UFC International Fight Week is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, from June 25 to June 29. It will be headlined by the UFC 317 pay-per-view card.

Manel Kape is confident of his chances against champion Alexandre Pantoja

In his debut fight in the UFC, Manel Kape lost to the current UFC flyweight champion, Alexandre Pantoja. Since that fight, the Brazilian has not been defeated in the promotion, boasting an impressive seven-fight winning streak.

Interestingly, 'Starboy' believes that he can be the one break the dominant streak of Pantoja. Brimming high in confidence due to his recent fight performances, Kape previewed his potential rematch against 'The Cannibal' during a press conference:

"I'm in another dimension of the fight and things are being good. I mean my timing,... I'm in a flow state definitely with Pantoja, my style with him is going to match very well. I believe I'm gonna, definitely gonna stop him."
Check out Manel Kape's comments below:

Edited by Harvey Leonard
