Manon Fiorot releases statement after ruining Rose Namajunas' flyweight debut; questions 'Thug's future in the division

UFC women's flyweight fighter Manon Fiorot has released a statement following her victory over Rose Namajunas.

Manon Fiorot played the role of a spoiled sport as she handed Rose Namajunas her second consecutive defeat. Previously, she lost her UFC strawweight title to Carla Esparza in May last year. It was a solid display from the French woman who seemingly outclassed and outworked Namajunas for three rounds and earned the biggest win of her career with scores of 30-27, 29-28, and 29-28.

Following the fight, Fiorot sat down for the post-fight press conference where she made a rather bold remark about Namajunas' future in the flyweight division. She said:

"I really think flyweight is too strong for her"

The French woman also took to Instagram to release a statement following her victory over Rose Namajunas. While making a case for a potential title shot, Fiorot said:

"I'm not ready to forget this fight. Thank you to the French public and the people of Nice who made the trip, this victory is ours I would like to thank @rosenamajunas for accepting this fight. I have a big thought for my whole team and my family. Now it’s time to get down to business. No matter who, no matter when, I'm ready to go get my belt."

Manon Fiorot wants to face the winner of Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko

With her latest victory inside the octagon over Rose Namajunas, Manon Fiorot is now undefeated in six fights. The same happens to be the longest winning streak in the UFC flyweight division as of now.

With a win over a former champion like Rose Namajunas, Fiorot has inserted herself into the title picture and is eager to fight for the gold. During the post-fight octagon interview, Fiorot expressed her desire of wanting to fight the winner of the upcoming UFC flyweight title fight between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko. She said:

“Yeah, absolutely! Of course I’m the one that needs to take on one of these champions. I deserve a shot at being the champion."

The highly anticipated rematch between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko is set to take place later this month on September 16, 2023. Their previous bout at UFC 285 was won by Grasso via fourth-round submission.