Manon Fiorot and two others taken to hospital after UFC Atlantic City

Manon Fiorot and two other athletes, who competed on the UFC Atlantic City fight card have reportedly been transported to a hospital. Fiorot headlined the UFC's Fight Night event in Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA, on Saturday, March 30, 2024. The French MMA stalwart faced America's Erin Blanchfield in a five-round women's flyweight bout.

The 24-year-old Blanchfield is regarded as one of the top young stars in the current MMA landscape, and many favored her to beat the 34-year-old Fiorot.

Nevertheless, with her technical striking and a well-rounded MMA arsenal, 'The Beast' outworked Blanchfield in their five-round showdown. In the end, the three official judges scored the bout as a unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45) victory for Fiorot.

Meanwhile, among the other entertaining matchups that took place at UFC Atlantic City, one was a rematch between Ibo Aslan and Anton Turkalj. Back in August 2020, Turkalj beat Aslan via second-round submission at Brave CF 40. Their rematch, which came to be at UFC Atlantic City, was a thrilling encounter, which ended with Aslan emerging victorious via third-round TKO.

Speaking of which, as reported by MMA Mania, three fighters who competed at UFC Atlantic City were transported to a hospital after the event due to precautionary reasons. The fighters in question are Manon Fiorot, Ibo Aslan, and Anton Turkalj.

It's believed that 'The Beast' suffered an arm injury during her main event match. Presently, it's unknown as to which round and sequence of the fight saw her sustain the injury. During her visit to the hospital, she's expected to undergo a CT (Computed Tomography) scan of her arm, face, and head. They'll look to diagnose whether she has a broken forearm.

As for Turkey's Ibo Aslan, he'll undergo a precautionary CT scan of his face and head. Meanwhile, Sweden's Anton Turkalj would undergo a CT scan of his legs, face, and head.

Manon Fiorot calls for a title shot after beating Erin Blanchfield at UFC Atlantic City

Commencing with a loss in her professional MMA debut, Manon Fiorot has been unbeaten ever since and now boasts an MMA record of 12-1. Besides, 'The Beast' has never tasted defeat in the UFC and has now dominantly defeated Erin Blanchfield.

During her post-fight octagon interview with Michael Bisping at UFC Atlantic City, Fiorot acknowledged Blanchfield's toughness but noted that she wasn't surprised by it.

Speaking via a translator, Manon Fiorot notably campaigned for a UFC women's flyweight title shot. Currently, UFC women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso is booked to feature on the UFC's TUF (The Ultimate Fighter) Season 32 opposite former flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. The Grasso-Shevchenko trilogy title fight is expected to go down later this year.

Bisping alluded to the same in the octagon interview. Regardless, Fiorot emphasized that she's bested every flyweight contender in her path and deserves a title shot. 'The Beast' said:

"I take one, the other; everyone. I'm ready. No matter what, I want my title shot."

Check out Fiorot's comments below (0:40):