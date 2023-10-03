Mansur Malachiev believes training with ‘the best wrestlers in Dagestan’ gives him advantage over Joshua Pacio

On his ONE Championship debut, Mansur Malachiev injected some fresh blood into the ONE strawweight division.

Signing with the promotion as an undefeated emerging prospect, the 31-year old showed that he isn’t here to make up the numbers with his first appearance inside the Circle.

At ONE Fight Night 13, he submitted Jeremy Miado in the first round to announce himself in the division by taking out a top contender.

Malachiev now finds himself in the biggest fight of his career to date next time at ONE Fight Night 15.

On October 6 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, he will face one of the division’s greatest-ever champions.

Joshua Pacio was defeated by Jarred Brooks last year and is now out on the comeback trail to secure the win he needs to chase down a rematch with ‘The Monkey God’.

As ‘The Passion’ looks to make his way back to the belt, Malachiev has a huge opportunity to take out the former champ and secure a title shot for himself.

In this contest, the Russian competitor’s wrestling is likely to be the story of the fight, whether he is able to implement it or whether Pacio is able to keep the fight standing.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Mansur Malachiev spoke about his grappling background and how training in Dagestan has made him into the fighter that you now see inside the Circle:

“I have been honing my skills for years among the best wrestlers in Dagestan. I’m experienced enough to out-wrestle anyone, and Pacio is no exception.”

If the rising contender is able to outgrapple the former champion, he will solidify his status as the number one contender in the division and a real force to be reckoned with on the roster.

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free at U.S. prime time for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo: Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates