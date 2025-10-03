Mansur Malachiev looks to settle Jarred Brooks beef in the ring: “He ended up throwing around disrespectful language”

Dagestan-bred warrior Mansur Malachiev revealed how the bad blood between him and ONE Fight Night 36 opponent Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks began.The 33-year-old Russian powerhouse will finally get to settle his feud with the former strawweight MMA World Champion in a three-round flyweight MMA tiff at ONE Fight Night 36 on Prime Video this coming Friday.Turns out, the origins of his bitter rivalry date back to when Malachiev first arrived in the home of martial arts back in 2023.The Universal Fighters affiliate recalled to ONE Championship:&quot;Yes, he's a chatterbox, because he told me in my debut fight in ONE that if I win this fight, he'll fight me next since he was the champion at the time. He ended up throwing around disrespectful language, which is why I called him just a big mouth.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNow, the time for talk is over, and Malachiev is eager to make the American pay. He added:“We'll decide that in the [ring] and settle all the issues that have been raised.&quot;There’s certainly no love lost between Malachiev and Brooks, whose war of words has spilled over into interviews and numerous exchanges on social media.Their long-awaited grudge match finally materializes on Oct. 3 in Bangkok, live in U.S. primetime. ONE Fight Night 36 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.Mansur Malachiev confident Dagestani pressure will beat American wrestlingMansur Malachiev takes great pride in his elite wrestling ability, forged in the talent-rich Russian region of Dagestan.It just so happens that Jarred Brooks' best attribute is his punishing, grappling-heavy style as well.Despite 'The Monkey God's' credentials as a formidable wrestler, Malachiev doubts the American's grappling acumen comes close to his. The Russian mauler said in the same interview:“I’ll tell the fans: in the fight with me, they’ll see that he’s not as strong a wrestler as they think.”