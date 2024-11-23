  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Many more facts to come out, trust me" - Islam Makhachev puts "filthy b*stard" Conor McGregor on blast following sexual assault case verdict

"Many more facts to come out, trust me" - Islam Makhachev puts "filthy b*stard" Conor McGregor on blast following sexual assault case verdict

By Vaibhav Rathod
Modified Nov 23, 2024 14:53 GMT
Islam Makhachev (right) slams Conor McGregor (left) after the latter
Islam Makhachev (right) slams Conor McGregor (left) after the latter's sexual assault case verdict. [Image courtesy: @islam_makhachev and @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]

Islam Makhachev has voiced his opinion on Conor McGregor after the latter was found liable for a sexual assault case involving the victim Nikita Hand under Ireland's civil code. The jury ordered McGregor to pay for the damages.

The reigning lightweight champion shares a close relationship with Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has one of the most heated rivalries in UFC with McGregor. The Dagestani fighters have often criticized McGregor for his behavior outside of the octagon, including his involvement in drug and alcohol parties.

Makhachev retweeted ESPN's tweet announcing the news of McGregor's case, slamming 'The Notorious' for his actions. He added that many more facts about the Irish fighter are yet to come. writing:

also-read-trending Trending
“It was a matter of time till this filthy bastard be exposed. Alcoholic, drug junkie + rapist. Many more facts to come out, trust me!”

Check out Islam Makhachev’s comments below:

Hand filed the case in 2021, alleging that the sexual assault occurred in a hotel in Dublin, Ireland, following a Christmas party in 2018. McGregor, however, repeatedly denied the claims, asserting that the sexual encounter was consensual and not forced. This, however, does not appear to be the case now, as the jury has ordered him to pay €250,000 in damages, according to Sky Sports.

Nikita Hand shares emotional message after legal victory against Conor McGregor

Following her victory in the sexual assault case against Conor McGregor, Nikita Hand expressed her gratitude towards the judicial system. She also thanked everyone who supported her during the challenging times and encouraged others to stand up for themselves and trust in the judiciary, saying:

"I'm overwhelmed and touched by the support I have received from everybody...I want to thank all the women and men out there who have supported me throughout this trial. For every person who reached out to me, a card, letter, email...it hasn't gone unnoticed...I want to show [my daughter] Freya and every other girl and boy that you can stand up for yourself if something happens to you, no matter who the person is and justice will be served."

Check out Nikita Hand’s comments below:

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी