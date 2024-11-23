"Many more facts to come out, trust me" - Islam Makhachev puts "filthy b*stard" Conor McGregor on blast following sexual assault case verdict

Islam Makhachev has voiced his opinion on Conor McGregor after the latter was found liable for a sexual assault case involving the victim Nikita Hand under Ireland's civil code. The jury ordered McGregor to pay for the damages.

The reigning lightweight champion shares a close relationship with Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has one of the most heated rivalries in UFC with McGregor. The Dagestani fighters have often criticized McGregor for his behavior outside of the octagon, including his involvement in drug and alcohol parties.

Makhachev retweeted ESPN's tweet announcing the news of McGregor's case, slamming 'The Notorious' for his actions. He added that many more facts about the Irish fighter are yet to come. writing:

“It was a matter of time till this filthy bastard be exposed. Alcoholic, drug junkie + rapist. Many more facts to come out, trust me!”

Check out Islam Makhachev’s comments below:

Hand filed the case in 2021, alleging that the sexual assault occurred in a hotel in Dublin, Ireland, following a Christmas party in 2018. McGregor, however, repeatedly denied the claims, asserting that the sexual encounter was consensual and not forced. This, however, does not appear to be the case now, as the jury has ordered him to pay €250,000 in damages, according to Sky Sports.

Nikita Hand shares emotional message after legal victory against Conor McGregor

Following her victory in the sexual assault case against Conor McGregor, Nikita Hand expressed her gratitude towards the judicial system. She also thanked everyone who supported her during the challenging times and encouraged others to stand up for themselves and trust in the judiciary, saying:

"I'm overwhelmed and touched by the support I have received from everybody...I want to thank all the women and men out there who have supported me throughout this trial. For every person who reached out to me, a card, letter, email...it hasn't gone unnoticed...I want to show [my daughter] Freya and every other girl and boy that you can stand up for yourself if something happens to you, no matter who the person is and justice will be served."

Check out Nikita Hand’s comments below:

