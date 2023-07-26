Marat Grigorian comfortable going the distance with Chingiz Allazov: “I love fighting five rounds”

Three-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion Marat Grigorian is ready to go five rounds with ONE world champion Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 13.

After coming up short in his world title bid against ex-champion Superbon Singha Maywynn, Grigorian will attempt to capture the crown inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on August 4. Standing in his way will be the promotion’s reigning featherweight kickboxing king, Chingiz Allazov.

Both men are capable of finishing the fight in spectacular fashion. Still, Marat Grigorian is more than ready to go a full five rounds with ‘Chinga’ inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

“Five rounds is always good. I love fighting five rounds,” Grigorian told ONE Championship. “I always get better and better. He’s also used to fighting five rounds. So, I think it will be very interesting and good fight for all the media and all the fans. One second not focused and it can be the end the fight.”

Marat Grigorian goes into the bout with a 3-1 record inside the Circle and 66 career wins overall. The only loss he has suffered under the ONE banner came against general consensus kickboxing GOAT Superbon at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X. Grigorian still has hopes of avenging the defeat, but he plans to do it as a ONE world champion.

His opponent, Chingiz Allazov, has run through the featherweight division thus far, scoring three straight wins en route to winning the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix in 2022. He followed that up with a stunning second-round finish of Superbon in January.

‘Chinga’ will look to add another legend to his hit list next month in his highly anticipated return.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.