Marat Grigorian recounts missing Chingiz Allazov fight in 2022: “I was really disappointed”

Marat Grigorian finally gets another shot at old rival Chingiz Allazov next week after missing out on it last year.

The two top fighters were on a collision course in the semifinals of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix in January 2022 but the Armenian star had to withdraw after getting COVID-19.

Marat Grigorian shared that it was not a good feeling to pull out from the fight as he was looking forward to facing off against Chingiz Allazov, who eventually moved on to win the tournament.

The 32-year-old Hemmers Gym standout shared to ONE Championship:

“Yeah, in the World Grand Prix I was really focused on the tournament. I was really disappointed when that didn't happen. I tested positive [for COVID] and I was really shocked. My world went down at that moment, but yeah, that's life. It doesn’t always go how you want it. So, you must be ready and accept everything and make your opportunities count.”

The encounter is now set to happen on August 4 at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video as Marat Grigorian challenges Chingiz Allazov for his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

The fight will serve as the headlining bout of the event at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok and is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

The contest will also mark the third time that the two fighters will battle one another, having fought twice before outside of ONE Championship a decade ago.

Their first encounter in April 2013 ended in a no-contest while the second in December of the same year saw Marat Grigorian win by unanimous decision.

At ONE Fight Night 13, Marat Grigorian will make a second go at the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title after falling short in his first try in March last year, losing by unanimous decision to then-world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn.

He is coming off a victory in his last fight in September 2022, where he defeated Tayfun Ozcan of Turkey by unanimous decision.

Chingiz Allazov, 29, meanwhile, will be tested as world champion for the first time since being crowned division king in January with an impressive second-round knockout of Superbon.