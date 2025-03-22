  • home icon
  • Marat Grigorian says his upcoming ONE 172 opponent is tougher than Tawanchai’s: “He’s more dangerous”

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Mar 22, 2025 10:16 GMT
Tawanchai PK Saenchai, Marat Grigorian, Masaaki Noiri - Photo by ONE Championship
Tawanchai PK Saenchai, Marat Grigorian, Masaaki Noiri - Photo by ONE Championship

33-year-old Armenian knockout artist Marat Grigorian says he has drawn a much tougher opponent than the man competing in a world title co-main event this weekend.

Grigorian is set to face rising young star Kaito Ono in a featherweight kickboxing showdown, while featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai drew Japanese veteran Masaaki Noiri.

Tawanchai and Noiri will compete for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

Speaking as a guest on Masato Kobayashi’s YouTube channel, Grigorian said Ono is a tougher matchup than Noiri.

The 33-year-old Hemmers Gym representative said:

"Noiri has fought Kaito before too. I tink he lost to Kaito. Yeah, it was very interesting. But I think Kaito is much better than Noiri. He’s more dangerous. Yeah."

Needless to say, Grigorian is ripped and ready to go as he steps inside the ONE Championship ring this weekend, looking to make a statement.

If he can defeat Ono in impressive fashion, Grigorian could very well be next in line to challenge for the coveted gold.

It all comes to a head at ONE 172 in Japan.

Marat Grigorian and Kaito Ono face off in featherweight kickboxing tilt at ONE 172 in Japan

Dangerous KO machine Marat Grigorian of Armenia is set to face Japanese kickboxing star Kaito Ono in a three-round featherweight contest this weekend.

The two trade strikes at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will be broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, this Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Edited by C. Naik
