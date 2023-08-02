Marat Grigorian shares message for aspiring fighters: “If you have the vision, you will get there”

Marat Grigorian offered some valuable advice to the wealth of aspiring fighters in the world.

The three-time GLORY Lightweight Kickboxing world champion will return to the ring this Friday night for another shot at becoming a ONE world champion. Grigorian will challenge reigning featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov in the ONE Fight Night 13 headliner.

It all goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Before Marat Grigorian goes to war with Chingiz Allazov, the Armenian striking sensation shared some advice and a few words of encouragement with those that hope to be in his spot someday:

“Compete in a lot of fights, and everything will happen,” Grigorian told ONE Championship. “If you have the vision, you will get there.”

With 66 career wins and multiple world title reigns to his credit, Marat Grigorian is one of the most decorated kickboxers in the sport. But the one thing that has alluded him thus far is 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold. He will attempt to change that this Friday night, cutting Allazov’s title run short in the process.

Chingiz Allazov shocked fans in January when he delivered a breakthrough performance by knocking out Thai superstar Superbon Singha Mawynn. With four-straight wins, ‘Chinga’ is determined to pick off the absolute best kickboxers in the world. Luckily for us, it all starts with Marat Grigorian inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.