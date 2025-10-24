  • home icon
Marat Grigorian will shift focus to ‘The Grigorian Legacy’ as soon as he achieves his goal of becoming ONE world champion

By James De Rozario
Published Oct 24, 2025 04:25 GMT
Armenian striking machine Marat Grigorian (pictured) is thinking about life beyond fighting.
Armenian striking machine Marat Grigorian (pictured) is thinking about life beyond fighting. [Image courtesy : ONE Championship]

Three-time kickboxing world champion Marat Grigorian's top priority is to add the only missing puzzle in his otherwise complete world title haul: ONE Championship gold.

However, the 34-year-old shares a similar desire to evolve in life outside the Circle, one that involves marriage and kids.

Before Grigorian goes to war against Japanese star Rukiya Anpo at ONE 173 inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, Nov. 16, ONE Championship caught up with the Hemmers Gym affiliate to get updates on his life beyond the ring.

The Antwerp-based fighter opened up on his mission to find his soulmate, even admitting that his parents have been constantly nagging him about tying the knot and starting a family.

"While they [my parents] are still happy to see me fight, I think I can understand their concern. I’m already at that age," Marat Grigorian shared.
"I’m their only son, and in tradition, it’s always important that you have a son who keeps the family name. It must always go on and on. The Grigorian legacy."
Marat Grigorian stresses that his career remains a top priority

Marat Grigorian, who has three elder sisters, is the only one eligible to keep the surname going in his family. However, he made it absolutely clear that any future talk can occur only once he's tackled a few things on his to-do list.

"The focus is always on my career. I’m 100 percent dedicated and still very disciplined in my fighting life," he shared in the same interview.
"But I hope one day, of course, that I will wake up and see a good woman that I can share everything with. Maybe after I get the title, God could answer my prayers and help me find the perfect woman for my life."

The two-time ONE featherweight kickboxing world title challenger may not have a shot at ONE gold locked in just yet.

However, he remains more than certain that his chance will come as long as he gets his hand raised over Anpo in Tokyo, Japan.

"The fans will see a new version of Marat Grigorian in Japan. I’m ready to perform at my best, and, hopefully, get another shot at my goal: the ONE belt," he concluded.

Could Grigorian add another top name to his list of victims at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, or will Anpo get his campaign in the world's largest martial arts organization to a dream start?

Fans who want to attend the spectacle live and in person can secure their seats here. How-to-watch details are available at watch.onefc.com.

